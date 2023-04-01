England coach Borthwick hits out at 'personal attacks' on Farrell after red card

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England coach Borthwick hits out at 'personal attacks' on Farrell after red card
England coach Borthwick hits out at 'personal attacks' on Farrell after red card
Farrell's Rugby World Cup future is hanging in the balance
Farrell's Rugby World Cup future is hanging in the balance
Profimedia
England coach Steve Borthwick said captain Owen Farrell (31) had been subjected to "personal attacks" in the aftermath of his red card against Wales, which has left the flyhalf's Rugby World Cup future hanging in the balance.

Farrell will face another hearing early next week after World Rugby appealed against a decision to overturn the red card he received for a dangerous tackle in England's match against Wales last week.

He was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play but the red card was overturned. His potential suspension could see him miss a number of England's World Cup pool matches.

Borthwick was surprised at Farrell's case being re-opened and defended the player, joining Owen's father and Ireland coach Andy Farrell who described the disciplinary process as a "disgusting circus".

"The situation is one I find really disappointing," said Borthwick, who left Farrell out of England's squad to face Ireland in Saturday's World Cup warm-up game in Dublin.

"We thought we had reached a conclusion on this matter. It had an impact in terms of the disruption this week and now it's going to be ongoing.

Farrell is set to face another hearing this week
Reuters

"The commentary around it seems to move from issues around the tackle to personal attacks on the character of the man, which I think is just wrong. Owen has handled himself through this process in a really respectful manner."

Farrell, who has been suspended before for dangerous tackling, smashed into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win. He was sent off after the new review system upgraded his yellow card to red.

A lengthy suspension would be a serious blow to Borthwick's World Cup plans, with Farrell potentially missing England's crucial first two pool games against Argentina and Japan.

"One of the most experienced and senior panels that deal with these matters dealt with it on Tuesday," Farrell added.

"Now, another panel is being convened to try and find some holes in what was done on Tuesday. Again, we will conduct ourselves in a manner that respects the process.

"The final two weeks of our World Cup preparation are going to be disrupted by this matter."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFarrell OwenEnglandWales
Related Articles
Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy
World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision
Show more
Rugby Union
Shannon Frizell joins injury list as All Blacks depart for Rugby World Cup
Biggar and Williams withdrawn from Wales team to play South Africa
France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday
Under-fire coach Eddie Jones rants at 'negativity' as Wallabies head to World Cup
Italy's Capuozzo returns for World Cup warm-up clash with Romania
Fiji get injury boost as Habosi returns to face France in warm-up game
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli chasing Vigo's Veiga, Chelsea announce Lavia signing
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |