Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
Andy Farrell will lead Ireland into the World Cup as coach
Andy Farrell will lead Ireland into the World Cup as coach
Reuters
Ireland manager Andy Farrell (48) described the current disciplinary process involving his son Owen (31), the England fly half, as a "disgusting circus" on Thursday.

Owen Farrell was left out of England's squad to face Ireland in Saturday's World Cup warm-up game after World Rugby appealed against a decision to overturn the red card he received for a dangerous tackle in the match against Wales last week.

"The circus that's gone on in and around all of this is absolutely disgusting," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

"I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that."

Owen Farrell is yet to know what his World Cup will look like
Flashscore

Owen Farrell was sent off after smashing his shoulder into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham (23) in a no-arms tackle on Saturday.

The fly half, who has had several suspensions related to tackle technique in his career, was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play but the red card was overturned.

England coach Steve Borthwick (43) said his captain had the team's full support ahead of the appeal, which will be heard next week.

"When you're talking about somebody's son and asking the question, it's always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter?," Andy Farrell added.

"I don't normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son."

Owen Farrell's potential suspension could cause him to miss a number of England's World Cup pool matches.

England's first two World Cup group matches are against Argentina and Japan next month.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupIrelandFarrell OwenEnglandWalesBasham Taine
Related Articles
England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy
Biggar and Williams withdrawn from Wales team to play South Africa
World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision
Show more
Rugby Union
France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday
Under-fire coach Eddie Jones rants at 'negativity' as Wallabies head to World Cup
Italy's Capuozzo returns for World Cup warm-up clash with Romania
Fiji get injury boost as Habosi returns to face France in warm-up game
France give fringe players chance to shine in World Cup warm-up against Fiji
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Inter enquire into Pavard
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |