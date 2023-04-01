England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy

Farrell committed a no-arms tackle on Wales' Taine Bashman
Reuters
Owen Farrell (31) has been left out of England's matchday 23 to face Ireland in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture in Dublin on Saturday after World Rugby earlier on Thursday appealed against a decision to overturn his red card versus Wales.

However, England coach Steve Borthwick said his captain had the team's "full support".

George Ford will wear the number 10 jersey instead as Borthwick added he would have selected Farrell had there not been significant disruption this week due to the disciplinary process following his dismissal against Wales.

"In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s Test," Borthwick said in a media release from England Rugby.

"However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

"Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in."

Farrell, son of Ireland coach Andy, was surprisingly let off the hook by a Six Nations Rugby independent Judicial Committee on Wednesday, who agreed with the flyhalf that his no-arms tackle on Wales' Taine Bashman warranted a yellow card only.

The decision caused uproar on social media, with ex-players and player welfare advocates almost unanimous in agreeing it set a bad example at a time when the long-term effect of head injuries is in the spotlight.

That has led to a World Rugby appeal of the ruling, with no timeframe set on when that will be heard.

A lengthy suspension would be a serious blow to Borthwick’s World Cup plans, with Farrell potentially missing England's crucial first two pool games against Argentina and Japan.

Loose-forward Courtney Lawes will captain the side in Ireland in Farrell’s absence, with Ben Earl and number eight Billy Vunipola making up the rest of the back row. Maro Itoje and David Ribbans are the lock pairing.

Ellis Genge and Will Stuart have been selected as the two starting props, with Jamie George at hooker.

Ben Youngs will make up the half-back pairing with Ford, and Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant are in the midfield. Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson are on the wing with Freddie Steward keeping his place at fullback.

England team: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Manu Tuilagi, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Jamie George, 3-Will Stuart, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-David Ribbans, 6-Courtney Lawes (captain), 7-Ben Earl, 8-Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Ollie Chessum, 20-Jack Willis, 21-Danny Care, 22-Marcus Smith, 23-Ollie Lawrence

