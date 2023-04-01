Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win
Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win
Jones will be happy with sides performance
Jones will be happy with sides performance
Reuters
A jubilant Australia coach Eddie Jones vowed to celebrate his young side's first win in six tests on Saturday with a glass of red wine and promised their World Cup campaign would only get better.

Jones said preparing for his team's second Pool C game against Fiji next Sunday in St Etienne would have to wait until they had celebrated the 35-15 win over Georgia at Stade de France.

"We'll worry about Fiji next week. All we want to do is enjoy the win," he told reporters.

"We'll go tomorrow to Bordeaux and have a nice glass of red wine."

Jones, who dumped some experienced campaigners and rolled the dice on youth in his World Cup squad, said he felt no frustration at his team's sometimes stop-start performance.

"The World Cup is about taking each step. We got a young team, it's a great learning experience for them. Each time they will get a little better," Jones added.

"We'll see the improvements as the tournament goes on. We'll always be confident about where we're going."

Jones' second tenure as Australia's head coach started in January but five losses in five tests this year have seen the twice world champions slide down the rankings to ninth in the world.

The former Japan and England coach was full of praise for man of the match Ben Donaldson, who more regularly plays at flyhalf but scored two tries from fullback after his surprise selection primarily for his place-kicking.

"I think he's a really good rugby player," Jones said.

"I think he makes good decisions and he's got a pretty good foot, you know, with 10 or 15 points a game."

Jones also praised captain Will Skelton's positive influence on the discipline of the team with Australia penalised only seven times on Saturday compared to a double-digit average in recent seasons.

"It's a testament to his leadership, a real credit to Will in the way he's leading the team," he said.

"The way he gets the boys together off the field and there is a real feeling this team could do something."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupGeorgiaAustralia
Related Articles
Georgia coach annoyed by ill-discipline and errors in defeat
Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing run
Updated
Young Wallabies raring to go for World Cup opener, says Jones
Show more
Rugby Union
Argentina coach Cheika ready to move on from England loss
Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina
Updated
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Ireland begin World Cup with 12 try rout against Romania
Updated
Italy coach Crowley admits improvements needed despite win
Seven-try Italy thrash Namibia to get off to fast start
All Blacks left to plot course through uncharted waters
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings