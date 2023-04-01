Young Wallabies raring to go for World Cup opener, says Jones

Ben Donaldson will take on the kicking duties for Australia

Eddie Jones said his young Wallabies team were raring to go as they look to kickstart a new era of success for Australian rugby in their World Cup opener against Georgia at Stade de France on Saturday.

Five losses in five tests this year have seen the twice-world champions slump to a once unthinkable ninth place in the test rankings with interest in the game back home sinking to a low ebb.

Jones said he had assembled a group of young players who could turn that around and backed his team, 17 of whom will play their first World Cup match on Saturday, to play a brand of rugby that would get Australians excited.

"It's 20 years since Australia's picked a young team like this, and it shows a changing of the guard," he told reporters after naming his team on Thursday.

"This is a new team that wants to take Australian rugby forward. We want to play a game that enthuses people in Australia to want to follow the Wallabies again.

"We want to be a team that everyone in Australia admires and respects. And this group of young men have got the opportunity on Saturday to do that."

Australia's recent results have been poor Flashscore

Jones conceded that the selection of Ben Donaldson in place of Andrew Kellaway at fullback for the Pool C match was in part because of the versatile back's place-kicking.

Fly-half Carter Gordon had an off day from the tee when Australia went down 41-17 to France in their final warm-up match and Jones said Donaldson and replacement scrum-half Nic White would give the team three options.

In other changes, Samu Kerevi returns at inside centre after recovering from a hand problem sustained against the All Blacks in early August, while Marika Koroibete will be back on the left wing after missing the France warm-up.

Jones named the same pack as started the France match for the return to Stade de France but lock Matt Philip was dropped from the bench to allow space for an extra back in centre Lalakai Foketi.

Jones, who will begin his fourth World Cup campaign on Saturday, said he had been hugely impressed with the new generation of players since he returned as coach in January.

"For such a young team, the way they've conducted themselves during the preparation for the World Cup has been absolutely first class," Jones said.

"All I'm trying to do is give them the opportunity to fulfil their dreams."

Australia team:

15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Richie Arnold, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Matt Faessler, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Rob Leota, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Nic White, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu