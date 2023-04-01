Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game
Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game
Dave Porecki in action against France for Australia
Dave Porecki in action against France for Australia
Reuters
Australia are not thinking about their five-match losing streak as they head into their Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against Georgia in Paris on Saturday, with hooker Dave Porecki (30) declaring that the squad environment "feels like a winning one".

The return of coach Eddie Jones (63) to the helm of the team at the start of the year has yet to bear fruit and having dropped several established players for the World Cup, he has chosen to blood a number of youngsters.

"It doesn’t feel like an environment that is 0-5 right now," Porecki told reporters on Monday. "I guess we all understand the assignment for this year, which was to build and gel a new group.

"I genuinely feel like we are moving in the right direction. It doesn’t feel like a losing environment, but rather a winning one.

"We have a good group of young (players) in their first year and they are the ones you keep your eye on to make sure they fit into the system well. And they have so far."

Australia lost 41-17 to World Cup hosts France in their final warm-up fixture late last month, but Porecki believes their forwards can take confidence from the performance as they matched the French at the set-pieces.

"We did well against France as a pack, which was a confidence booster," he said.

"What would be better now is if we can back it up. Not just in the scrum but build up performances consistently to the point where we get into the final stages here (at the World Cup) hissing."

Georgia, renowned for their strong forwards, will present an immediate challenge to that.

"A lot of their game is direct, set-piece, and they love the physical battle and close contact," Porecki said.

"For us as a forward pack specifically, we have to be up for the fight.

"They are building in confidence as a team and why wouldn’t you, they have a good pack and can get front-foot ball and a clean set-piece. That is how you disrupt teams."

Australia also have Wales, Fiji and Portugal in their pool.

Follow Australia's opener with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustraliaPorecki Dave
Related Articles
Wallabies surprise Fines-Leleiwasa eyes World Cup chance
Winless Wallabies reliant on Jones' tournament craft
Australia's Slipper unlikely to make World Cup opener
Show more
Rugby Union
New Zealand's Jordie Barrett doubt for World Cup opener
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Italy already singing as they arrive for World Cup
Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener
Authorities back decision to pick France player convicted over racism
France beef up security to deliver safe World Cup
Chile take flight into the unknown at first World Cup
Most Read
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings