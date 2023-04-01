Wallabies surprise Fines-Leleiwasa eyes World Cup chance

Fines-Leleiwasa in action against France
Fines-Leleiwasa in action against France
Reuters
Barely on the radar in Australian rugby a few weeks ago, scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (27) will have the chance to put his name up in lights at the World Cup after his shock selection in Eddie Jones's squad.

While Tate McDermott and Nic White were virtual certainties to feature in France, Fines-Leleiwasa edged out Ryan Lonergan as the squad's third halfback despite not having played a single test.

His eventual debut just over a week ago was a tough 41-17 defeat against World Cup hosts France but the dreadlocked 27-year-old soaked up every moment of the warm-up, helping set up a try for winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

"I saw the big fella sprinting through, so I thought the height battle would get him over the line," Fines-Leleiwasa told reporters of his deft chip-kick late in the game.

"It worked out well. It’s obviously something we’ve been working on. We’ve got world-class wingers, as you’ve seen from the weekend with Suli and Mark (Nawaqanitawase).

"I was stoked to be part of it... I loved being out there. I didn’t want it to end, to be honest."

Australia have lost all five tests under Jones this year in his second stint in charge, and the Will Skelton-captained squad head into their Pool C opener against Georgia with fans' expectations near rock-bottom.

Fines-Leleiwasa, who struggled for years to break into professional rugby in Australia before landing at Western Force, hopes to play a meaningful role under veteran White and McDermott, who has been thrust into a leadership role by Jones.

"It's two great players I can learn off and pick up a few things along the way," he said.

“It’s a huge privilege to get that confidence from the coaching staff.

"I’m really enjoying my time, and I’ll do my best to repay the faith."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFines-Leleiwasa IssakAustralia
