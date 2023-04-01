Australia coach Jones backs Springboks' forwards 'innovation'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia coach Jones backs Springboks' forwards 'innovation'
Australia coach Jones backs Springboks' forwards 'innovation'
Eddie Jones at a pre-World Cup media day
Eddie Jones at a pre-World Cup media day
Reuters
Australia are unlikely to copy South Africa’s forward-based game plan at the Rugby World Cup, but coach Eddie Jones (63) says the Springboks’ "bold and courageous" use of their bench should be viewed as innovation and not a threat to the game.

South Africa inflicted a record 35-7 defeat on New Zealand in their final World Cup warm-up fixture in London last week, using a 7-1 split between forwards and backs on their bench.

They were able to change almost their entire forward pack in the second half to keep up the physical pressure.

Several pundits were critical of the move, with one suggesting it was abusing the system and that World Rugby should put a mandatory 5-3 split in place. But Jones disagrees.

"Tradition maybe says 5-3, but that doesn’t mean it’s right," he told reporters on Thursday. "If you are going to play a heavy dominant forward game, why wouldn’t you have more forward players on the bench?

"Rugby is changing, the way it is refereed and officiated off the field is changing, it’s just a sign of the times."

Jones revealed he once picked nine forwards in his Japan starting team for a game against Georgia, rather than the traditional eight.

"Who says you have to have eight forwards and seven backs (in your starting team)? You don’t have to. There are different ways to play the game.

"I applaud South Africa for being so bold and courageous in the way they want to play. That is great innovation."

Jones has lost all five tests since returning to the Australia helm at the start of this year, but believes he is closer to finding the right way to play with his current squad.

"The players' talents have really shone through and we are just discovering now how we can play as a team and how to utilise our strengths.

"We have a new leadership group led by Will (Skelton) that is changing the team.

"I don’t believe you can copy other teams’ structure, you have to come up with your own way of playing. That has always been the goal. Initially we didn’t get it right and now we are finding the right way."

Australia open their Pool C campaign against Georgia in Paris on September 9th and Jones is expecting a stern challenge from a side he says has gone through a transformation of their own.

"They (Georgia) have changed their game and play a lot like France. They kick a lot, contest hard at the breakdown and have developed some fantastic counter-attacking skills."

Australia also have Wales, Fiji and Portugal in their pool.

 

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustraliaJones Eddie
Related Articles
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
OPINION: Eddie Jones’ scorched-earth policy is exactly what the Wallabies needed
Under-fire coach Eddie Jones rants at 'negativity' as Wallabies head to World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Uruguay set improved target in search of more World Cup upsets
Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad
Exciting Italy dream of mission impossible
'Leader' Dupont ready to make mark at home World Cup
Romania aim to be hang tough on World Cup return
All Blacks warrior Savea fronts up for another battle of wills
Scotland banking hopes on Finn Russell’s talent
World Cup odds stacked against Tonga despite All Black recruits
Review criticises New Zealand Rugby for 'unsustainable' model
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund bring in Fullkrug, Roma sign Lukaku
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings