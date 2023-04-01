England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'
England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'
Ford shone during England's victory against Argentina
Ford shone during England's victory against Argentina
Reuters
Drop-goals are not usually a big part of a team’s armoury, but in tight Rugby World Cup contests can be a "crucial weapon" according to England flyhalf George Ford (30) after he kicked three in 10 minutes in a 27-10 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

Having lost flanker Tom Curry to a red card inside three minutes, England put on a masterclass of defensive organisation and forward control to win comfortably.

They were aided early on by the trio of drop-goals from Ford that moved them into a 12-3 lead and transferred the pressure onto the South American side.

"The crucial one was the third one, which took us more than seven points ahead," Ford told reporters. "In a tight game where it is hard to move the ball and score tries, to get more than seven ahead was big for us."

Ford said all the England flyhalves practice drop-goals at every training session in preparation for games like Saturday’s clash in Marseille.

"We have the nines (scrumhalves) pass us the ball and get the boys to put pressure on us to make it as realistic as possible," he said. "It is such a crucial weapon and we have seen before how influential they are at World Cups."

South Africa flyhalf Jannie de Beer kicked a tournament record five drop-goals to beat England in the quarter-finals in 1999 and Ford equalled the best previous mark for his team set by Jonny Wilkinson against France four years later.

"Five is a lot, isn’t it, but I thought I was on track at one point," he joked. "We were laughing in the change-room, out of this squad (scrumhalf) Danny Care was the guy with the most drop-goals for England. I thought I had to put an end to that."

Ford added that the warm conditions and World Cup ball are conducive to kicking.

"I think the temperature makes a massive difference. The ball is also different from the one we use in the Premiership. I am not sure what it is but it travels a lot faster in the air and a lot further."

Ford landed all his drop-goal attempts and kicked six from six off the tee for a perfect performance.

"That is the life of a kicker, some days you can’t hit a barn door, others everything goes over," he said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFord GeorgeEnglandArgentinaFranceSouth Africa
Related Articles
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Skewed draw rips up World Cup form guide
England hit rankings low ahead of Rugby World Cup after shock loss to Fiji
Show more
Rugby Union
World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums
Revitalised England revel in another Marseille moment
Argentina coach Cheika ready to move on from England loss
Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina
Updated
Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win
Georgia coach annoyed by ill-discipline and errors in defeat
Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing run
Updated
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Ireland begin World Cup with 12 try rout against Romania
Updated
Most Read
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
US Open women's final preview: Gauff takes on Sabalenka
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings