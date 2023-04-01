World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble

Here are our first Power Rankings ahead of the Rugby World Cup - with France flying high, Ireland lurking in the shadows and two of world rugby's major nations in doubt.

The French national team have really big targets. The last edition of the World Cup hosted by Les Bleus obviously went badly. But this time around, they seem calm, mature and ready to do what no other French team has done before: win the world title. And it starts with a clash against the All Blacks.

France come in as one of the big favourites Profimedia

They are the world's number one nation, simply put. Boosted by their spring Grand Slam, the Green Army are also seeking to win the William Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time. It's hard to deny their status as favourites, even if the unknown factor remains their level at the moment, since they haven't played against the big nations during their preparation matches.

Is this the time for Ireland? AFP

The defending champions have just received a big confidence boost as they look to defend their crown. Their huge victory over the All Blacks is just what they needed to be certain that back-to-back victories are possible. And since they'll be starting their tournament with a tricky match, they might as well have as many trump cards on their side as possible.

South Africa are coming in in fine form Profimedia

We didn't see this one coming. The All Blacks' thumping at the hands of the Springboks to end their preparations has cast a dark shadow over New Zealand's chances. Because of who they are, they are automatically among the favourites. But just as they looked serene over the summer, their confidence has been shattered, and an opening defeat to France could have unexpected consequences.

New Zealand's status means they are regarded as one of the favourites Profimedia

As usual, Argentina arrive at the World Cup as an X-Factor team. We don't know if Los Pumas will ever lift the Cup, but what we do know for sure is that they will be the favourites in their group and that they have a great chance of reaching the semi-finals. The rest is up to them.

Argentina promise to be one of the most exciting teams Profimedia

Scotland's eternal problem: the draw. A sensitive issue, given that being in a group with South Africa and Ireland means a place in the quarters looks difficult unless they pull off a remarkable feat, but they are capable of doing just that. Reinvigorated under Greg Townsend, they caused France issues in a warm-up match. Their impeccable state of mind will be their main asset during the tournament.

Scotland are in a difficult pool Profimedia

We don't know what to make of the Wallabies, who have yet to win in 2023. Five defeats against worthy opponents, but five defeats nonetheless. Despite this, the horrors of the draw mean that they are the favourites in their group, but if they are to progress beyond the quarter-finals, they will need to step up their game.

Australia have not been in good form in 2023 Profimedia

Remember that England reached the final in 2019. That's about all there is to put in the 'for' column. The Roses have played nine matches in 2023, and have only beaten Italy and Wales. Worse still, they have just suffered a defeat as unexpected as it was humiliating against Fiji, and confidence is at an all-time low ahead of a tricky group. Not to mention Owen Farrell's suspension...

England have had a rough couple of weeks on and off the pitch Profimedia

Wales' situation is complicated. Many of their senior players retired from international rugby before the World Cup, the last tournament was a complete failure, Gatland returned to the helm with no results, and the atmosphere is deplorable... yet a win over Fiji would put them in the best possible position to reach the quarter-finals.

Wales will be looking to defy expectations and go on a run Profimedia

Without the win over England, the islanders would probably be two or three notches lower. But this unexpected triumph has boosted their stock, especially as their pool is clearly not the toughest. They will have to beat the Wallabies and/or Wales, but based on what they have just shown, the Fijians are capable of doing just that. And why not reach the quarter-finals again, 16 years after their last appearance at this level... in France.

Fiji's are one of the outsiders at the World Cup Profimedia

11: Italy - 12: Japan - 13: Samoa - 14: Tonga - 15: Georgia - 16: Romania - 17: Namibia - 18: Uruguay - 19: Portugal - 20: Chile.