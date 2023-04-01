Fiji having to get back to the drawing board as England clash looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Fiji having to get back to the drawing board as England clash looms
Fiji having to get back to the drawing board as England clash looms
Fiji aren't in the finest of form
Fiji aren't in the finest of form
Reuters
Fiji just managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but, having lost to minnows Portugal in their final Pool C game, are fully aware they will need to dramatically improve to beat England next weekend.

Fiji were far too clumsy against an equally attacking Portugal in Toulouse and ended up losing 24-23, going through at the expense of Australia by the skin of their teeth.

The Pacific Islanders had shown worrying signs in their 17-12 victory against Georgia and it was as if no lessons were learned for Sunday's clash.

Countless handling errors and poor choices in attack meant they were always on the edge and if Levani Botia's yellow card for a dangerous tackle had turned red during the bunker review, Fiji might be on their way home.

"We didn't execute a lot of our plays, dropped a lot of balls and they (Portugal) took advantage of our mistakes. I salute them and congratulate them on the win," Fiji captain Waisea Nayacavelu said.

"For us, we've got to go back and look at our mistakes and our work-ons. But we've qualified now and we have to switch our focus now on to next week."

Nayacavelu said his team needed to do some fine-tuning before Sunday's clash against England in Marseille, but they will need more of a revamp if they are not to be crushed by a team who will surely be a tougher nut to crack.

As coach Simon Raiwalui pointed out, England are a team who raise their level in the knockout phases and they will not easily miss what could be a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

"We're going to have to rest and recover. England are a very good tournament team and we're expecting a tough game. We'll regroup, review and then get on to England," he said.

Nerves will play a part too and Fiji did not exactly handle those well against Portugal, showing repeated signs of frustration.

"We were a bit tight in the context of the game. Created lots of opportunities but we just didn't throw the ball out to our outside backs," said Raiwalui.

Whether it is the team who beat Australia 22-15 or the one who lost to Portugal showing up against England for the country's third appearance in the World Cup quarter-finals might well determine Fiji's fate at the Stade Velodrome.

Mentions
Rugby UnionFijiWorld Cup
Related Articles
Portugal claim first ever World Cup win but Fiji reach quarters at Australia's expense
Updated
Portugal coach Lagisquet fears Fijian physicality ahead of final Pool C clash
Fiji dig deep to beat Georgia and close on last eight
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland hoping to have all players available for clash with New Zealand
Antoine Dupont cleared to resume playing ahead of South Africa clash
Updated
Rugby World Cup 2023 key dates and fixtures
Updated
Jones' high-risk decisions backfire as Australia crash out of World Cup
Kata leads the way as seven-try Tonga bow out with World Cup win over Romania
Argentina down Japan in Nantes thriller to reach World Cup last eight
Ireland have reasons to be confident ahead of All Blacks showdown
Fans left reeling by England's World Cup dichotomy
Most Read
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Football Tracker: Granada hold Barcelona, PSG back to winning ways against Rennes
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City
'It feels big': Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's 'special' win over Man City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings