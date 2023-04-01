Fiji's Matavesi a doubt for England quarter-final after father's death

Sam Matavesi runs with the ball against Wales last month
Sam Matavesi runs with the ball against Wales last month
AFP
Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi (31) is a doubt for the team's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against England this weekend after having returned home following the death of his father.

Fiji's kicking coach Seremaia Bai revealed on Wednesday that Matavesi had returned to England, where he was born, on Tuesday evening.

It is the second family bereavement to have hit the Fiji camp during the World Cup after Josua Tuisova's (29) seven-year-old son Tito died.

"In Fiji, family is everything," said Bai.

"We’ve been 15 weeks away from our families since we started this (World Cup) campaign so we made sure this became our family.

"So, if one suffers, we emotionally suffer.

"In Fiji, we're kind of a family even if we're from different provinces or families.

"We're very close, we know each player, each family comes from humble beginnings so we make sure (we give them) the care and love they need.

"It's a very tough moment. We need to stay together and stay caring for one another."

Sireli Matavesi was also a rugby player and settled in Cornwall after staying in England following a rugby tour to the country in the mid 1980s.

He had three sons who all played rugby, with Josh and Sam both representing Fiji.

Sam Matavesi may yet play against England on Sunday in Marseille, with Bai saying he would be given a couple of days before seeing if he returns to join his teammates.

Tuisova opted to remain with the squad rather than attend his son's funeral and was instrumental in helping Fiji reach the knock-out stages.

Excitement is building in the Pacific island nation ahead of just the third World Cup quarter-final in Fiji's history.

They have never made the semi-finals but are playing a side they beat for the first time less than two months ago.

"I think it will be one week holiday in Fiji" if they win, said Bai.

"It will be crazy. Rugby means a lot to us in Fiji, it just gives us life, keeps everybody happy.

"(Everyone) comes alive, comes together, it keeps the country in unity and whatever the result, hopefully we'll make the country proud."

