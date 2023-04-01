Fiji get injury boost as Habosi returns to face France in warm-up game

Fiji winger Vinaya Habosi (23) will make a welcome return as they take on Rugby World Cup hosts France in a warm-up fixture in Nantes on Saturday, his first international minutes this year after suffering an injury playing for his French club Racing 92.

The powerful runner's selection is a big boost for coach Simon Raiwalui (48) just weeks before the start of the World Cup.

"Habosi has been knocking at the door and finally he has got a chance to showcase his talent," Raiwalui said. "It’s great news that he was cleared of injury and we are looking forward to seeing him and what he has to offer against France."

Centre Semi Radradra (31) will captain the side, with several other players based in France and able to provide local knowledge, including La Rochelle loose-forward Levani Botia (34), Bayonne full back Sireli Maqala (23) and Lyon wing Josua Tuisova (29).

Iosefo Masi (25) will partner Radradra in the midfield, while Caleb Muntz (23) is given a run at fly half and Frank Lomani (27) will wear the number nine jersey.

The back row of the scrum is made up of Botia, fellow flank Meli Derenalagi (24) and number eight Viliame Mata (31), while Isoa Nasilasila (23) and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta (25) line up at lock.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will have props Eroni Mawi (27) and Mesake Doge (30) either side of him.

"This is one of the best opportunities to test ourselves in various areas. The whole team has been working hard for the past few days since arriving at Pornic and we are ready for the match," Raiwalui said.

Fiji are in Pool C at the World Cup along with Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

