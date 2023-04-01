France give fringe players chance to shine in World Cup warm-up against Fiji

France have made 13 changes to their side to take on Fiji in their penultimate World Cup warm-up test, giving a last opportunity to players on the fringe of selection before deciding their squad for the tournament.

Only Gregory Alldritt, who captains the team, and centre Jonathan Danty remain from the side that scrapped to a 30-27 win over Scotland in St Etienne last Saturday.

The focus on the team for Saturday’s test in Nantes will be the flyhalf position after an injury to Romain Ntamack, who has been ruled out of the World Cup after a serious knee injury suffered last weekend.

Coach Fabien Galthie starts with Antoine Hastoy, who has only three caps but can put himself forward as potential first choice flyhalf for the World Cup, which starts next month.

The team also includes fullback Melvyn Jaminet, making his first appearance for France in a year.

Lock Paul Willemse, who has been recovering from injury, plays his first test of the warm-up series.

The substitutes include uncapped Thomas Laclayat, who has been added to the squad after the injury suffered by Demba Bamba last Saturday.

France have played Scotland twice in warm-up internationals this month and will still take on Australia in Paris on Aug. 27. They name their 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

Scotland's first game at the tournament is against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8.

Team:

15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14- Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Yoram Moefana, 10-Antoine Hastoy, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt (capt.), 7-Dylan Cretin, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Reda Wardi.

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Thomas Laclayat, 19-Bastien Chalureau, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Matthieu Jalibert

