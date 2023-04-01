France's key playmaker Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup due to injury

The loss of Ntamack is a major blow to France's hopes
The loss of Ntamack is a major blow to France's hopes
Reuters
French fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, L'Equipe and other French media reported on Monday.

Ntamack was scheduled to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.

"I'll be back," Ntamack posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to Les Bleus, with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on September 8th.

"Romain Ntamack, we will miss your flair, but there's no doubt you'll be close by and that this dream belongs to you as well," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also posted on the X platform.

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.

