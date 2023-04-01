France ready to enter uncharted waters against new-look Springboks in epic quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France ready to enter uncharted waters against new-look Springboks in epic quarter-final
France ready to enter uncharted waters against new-look Springboks in epic quarter-final
France players in training
France players in training
Reuters
France are expecting the unexpected when they face a new-look South Africa in their World Cup quarter-final clash at the Stade de France on Sunday.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has named a surprising starting line-up with a new half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach, veteran Duane Vermeulen at number eight and only five forwards on the bench - choices that have been much debated and not necessarily well understood.

"We could be surprised until kick-off. We're getting ready for everything," France manager Raphael Ibanez told a press conference on Saturday.

While France's creativity, with the return of captain Antoine Dupont after the scrum-half's surgery on a broken cheekbone, could make the difference, Les Bleus are well aware that flair will count for nothing if they don't match the Springboks at the breakdown.

"We're quite calm. We talked a lot between the forwards," said lock Cameron Woki, who with Thibaud Flament will face one of the most formidable second rows in Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth.

"We've been talking a lot about the breakdown."

The squad welcomed the return of Dupont and are confident that crowd support will also play a big part, just like it did in Marseille when France beat South Africa 30-26 in their last meeting last November.

"We are serene because Antoine is back," hooker Peato Mauvaka said.

"We need the fans who have always pushed us. It's a plus, the public will be our 16th man and will help us push our limits," said Woki, who was born near the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Ibanez believes France have got everything going for them before Sunday's clash between the world number two and three teams.

"We've been together for 15 weeks now. We have the crowd with us, we feel they are ready to be behind us," the former France captain said.

"It's a big game. Playing against South Africa, who won the World Cup four years ago, it doesn't get better than this."

Recent meetings between the sides
Flashscore

South Africa won the only previous World Cup encounter between the two sides 19-15 in the semi-finals in Durban in 1995 - a match some say involved debatable refereeing decisions.

The first two quarter-finals will be played on Saturday with Argentina taking on Wales in Marseille before top-ranked Ireland face three-time champions New Zealand in Paris.

England will play Fiji in Marseille on Sunday, and the winner will then face the winner of the South Africa v France game.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSouth AfricaFranceWorld Cup
Related Articles
All eyes on poster boy Dupont as France captain returns to face South Africa
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
South Africa seek to dampen impact of home crowd with noisy preparation
Show more
Rugby Union
South Africa coaches debated intensely over surprise team picks, says Stick
McCaw believes good early start key for All Blacks in Ireland quarter-final
England and Fiji desperate to seize dream opportunity of semi-final spot
France and South Africa bracing for a brutal but tactical battle
All Blacks bank on flying winger Jordan to keep up his strike rate against Ireland
Radradra stays out on the wing for Fiji's quarter-final clash with England
Updated
Ireland looking to bury World Cup jinx in crunch All Blacks clash
OPINION: The Wallabies' woes run deeper than Eddie Jones’ failures as a coach
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul
Israeli FA president Zuares criticises England's Wembley arch decision
Euro 2024 roundup: Mbappe at the double as France, Portugal and Belgium all qualify

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings