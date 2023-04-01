Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions

India and Pakistan meet for the first time in India since 2016

Despite club football having a break, there are still plenty of huge sporting events to get your teeth into from France to India - here are our Editors’ Picks for this weekend.

Friday October 13th

Netherlands vs France 20:45 CET

The stand-out game from Euro 2024 qualifying sees the Netherlands and France take on each other in Group B.

For the French, a win will secure their passage to Germany next summer. They have been in fine form in qualification, winning all five of their group games without conceding a goal in the process.

The Dutch find themselves six points behind top-of-the-group France with a game in hand. Their only blemish so far came at the hands of Friday night’s opponents, who thrashed them 4-0 back in March - Kylian Mbappe scoring twice along the way.

Netherlands - France latest head-to-heads Flashscore

A win for the Oranje would see them reduce the gap back to three points and allow Greece back into the mix for a top-two spot. That does feel unlikely though, given their form against superior sides this year - three defeats from three - and an attacking line-up that looks flimsy at best.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Saturday October 14th

India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup - 10:30 CET

When more than one billion sets of eyes will be glued to a sporting event this weekend, you know it’s worth tuning in for.

The almost eternal rivals on and off the field do battle once again on Saturday as India welcome Pakistan to Ahmedabad

The last time these two faced each other in one of their own nations was 2016 at the T20 World Cup - the contest, because of geopolitical tensions, is a rarity - making it one of the most sought-after tickets in town this weekend.

Luckily, the Narendra Modi stadium holds more than 134,000 people and it will create a cauldron-like atmosphere to match the tension on the field.

India go into the game two wins from two at this World Cup, and looked in good touch during their eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have also gained some momentum since the beginning of the tournament, seeing off Sri Lanka in a World Cup record-setting run chase and the Netherlands.

Given the build-up, the hype and the tension, this will be an engrossing game of cricket not to be missed.

Check out our live commentary of the group game with Flashscore.

Sunday October 15th

France vs South Africa, Rugby World Cup - 21:00 CET

After a pool stage that ebbed and flowed with levels of excitement, the final eight sides at this year’s Rugby World Cup are just three wins from glory in what is now the business end of the tournament.

Of the four games this weekend in France, there is none bigger than the hosts taking on the reigning champions South Africa in Paris.

France have been almost flawless so far, winning each of their pool games despite not having talisman Antoine Dupont (26), who could make his return this weekend after suffering a facial injury against Namibia four weeks ago.

South Africa and the ‘bomb squad’ have had one slip-up, losing to Ireland 13-8 in a thrilling game of rugby that was more about defensive plays than blockbuster attacks.

The South Africans will rely on their forwards to do the damage up front, whilst France’s backline will hope Dupont can lead them - as he has done for some time now - to victory at home.

Pressure will be high on the French, who have never won the Rugby World Cup. Expect Paris to be as loud as anywhere else in the world on Sunday night.

Follow the match with Flashscore.