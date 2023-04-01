France versus New Zealand: A battle of two elite scrum-halves

After months of anticipation, the 2023 Rugby World Cup finally gets underway on Friday as tournament hosts France welcome New Zealand to Paris in a blockbuster clash for the ages.

With expectation levels at an all-time high, Fabien Galthié’s side will be desperate to begin their campaign in winning fashion as two of the pre-tournament favourites look to lay down an early marker in the French capital.

Les Bleus and the All Blacks boast some of the best players across the globe, with several fiercely competitive battles expected all over the pitch. One of the key duels to keep a close eye on is the battle of the scrum-halves, as the poster boy of French rugby Antoine Dupont (26) comes up against the best number nine of the past decade, Aaron Smith (34).

The guile of Dupont

France’s influential scrum-half and captain is the face of the World Cup, with most rugby fans viewing Dupont as the best player on the planet. That reputation has been earned following a stellar few years for club and country, a spell where Dupont has served as the linchpin for all of France and Toulouse’s success.

The 2021 Rugby Player of the Year has redefined scrum-half play, combining his game management and attacking instincts with rock-solid defence, making him the world’s most complete number nine.

Since Galthié took over the reins in 2019 after a disappointing World Cup campaign, Les Bleus have developed an exciting brand of rugby that blends the flair of previous regimes with a tighter, more disciplined defensive structure. This has allowed Dupont to flourish in the scrum-half position, acting as the heartbeat of the team and providing the perfect link between the free-running backs and a formidable pack.

Dupont is one of the best players in the world Reuters

Coping without Ntamack

There’s no doubt that Romain Ntamack’s devastating ACL injury is a huge blow to France’s World Cup chances, but how will the fly-half’s absence affect Dupont? Teammates in both the blue of France and the red-and-black of Toulouse, Dupont and Ntamack have been Galthié’s go-to half-back partnership since day one.

From brave counter-running to elite game management, Ntamack is Dupont’s fly-half - the pair have an on-pitch relationship that’s almost impossible to stop.

Described by many as a “telepathic connection”, the Dupont-Ntamack hinge will be sorely missed by the French side, although Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are both excellent replacements at 10.

Ntamack's absence will be felt by France Reuters

Dupont will line up alongside the former on Friday night after the duo impressed in a thumping pre-tournament victory over Australia. And while Jalibert isn’t Ntamack, he still knows the French system incredibly well and is arguably more of an attacking force than Les Bleus’ first-choice fly-half.

Furthermore, the speedy Jalibert has the ability to cause the same indecision that Dupont often causes opponents at nine, so if the All Blacks decide to put two or three players on either man in an attempt to shut them out of the game, the other will be sure to exploit the open space.

It provides a fascinating dynamic for Dupont, who has the capacity to take command of any given game. The half-back’s unique blend of flair and physicality means he’s at his most dangerous when breaking through the defensive line and bringing several attacking runners with him.

The experience of Smith

Lining up against Dupont is New Zealand’s legendary scrum-half Smith - the most capped number nine to ever represent the All Blacks.

Since making his international debut back in 2012, Smith has become a stalwart for the side, collecting over 100 caps and winning the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Not only does he provide a wealth of experience, Smith remains one of the very best with the ball in hand. His ever-reliable passing is the best in the game, providing lightning-quick balls that allow the backs to attack at a ferocious pace from minute one.

Smith has consistently been one of the best half-backs of the last decade Profimedia

Smith is crucial to the All Blacks’ high-tempo game, cruising from ruck to ruck before delivering pinpoint passes to cut through defences. This will be particularly important against France, whose defensive structure under coach Shaun Edwards is one of the most difficult to penetrate.

The half-back will be desperate to stamp his authority on the contest in the early stages, setting the benchmark with his dynamic style of play to get New Zealand on the front foot.

Our Verdict

The battle between Smith and Dupont is one of the many key duels that’ll have an impact on the outcome of the match. Smith will look to come firing out the blocks and dictate play with his sharp incisive passing, but it’s equally important for Ian Foster’s side to disrupt Dupont’s natural game when France are in possession.

However, shutting down Dupont is a challenge like no other given how dangerous France’s scrum-half has proven to be. One tactic might be going after Dupont when he’s distributing the ball from the scrum and pressurising his passes to prevent him from running with the ball, but this places a huge amount of pressure on the flankers as well as the tight five around the breakdown.

Even if New Zealand are able to concoct a plan to get in Dupont’s face, it seems unlikely that it’ll be enough to throw the French captain off his game. He’s the best player in the world for a reason, and Dupont will almost certainly find ways to influence the match in other areas as Les Bleus target a famous victory.