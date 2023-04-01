Ireland and New Zealand prepare to lock horns in blockbuster World Cup quarter-final

With all five of the world’s highest-ranked nations in the top half of the draw, the 2023 Rugby World Cup was always going to produce a pair of stellar quarter-finals. And sure enough, the lopsided draw has pitted the number one-ranked Ireland against three-time winners New Zealand in one of the most exciting last-eight clashes in recent memory.

As tens of thousands of green-clad supporters flock to the Stade de France for what will feel like a home game for Ireland on Saturday, expectation levels have seldom been higher.

No Irish team has ever progressed beyond the quarter-finals, but then again, no Irish regime has ever produced such an impressive body of work to this juncture with 17 consecutive Test wins.

For all Ireland’s momentum, the experienced All Blacks remain a dangerous beast and will provide the sternest of tests for Andy Farrell’s side

They may find themselves in unfamiliar territory as underdogs ahead of such a high-stakes encounter, but Ian Foster’s men look to have rediscovered their mojo since an opening night defeat to tournament hosts France.

Battle at the breakdown

In a game of small margins, both sides will be desperate to stamp their authority on a fiercely competitive clash at the breakdown.

The Irish team are battle-hardened after brutal victories over South Africa and Scotland in the pool phase, while New Zealand boast one of the most direct and effective packs in the world.

Ireland’s front-row trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong have been titans throughout the tournament, setting the tone for the prodigious work rate of captain Peter O’Mahony and Caelan Dorris around the breakdown.

The discipline and consistency of the Irish pack is a key asset they can use to gain control of the match, with Farrell’s men averaging over five turnovers at the breakdown, while conceding less than 10 penalties per game.

As for the All Blacks, they’ll turn to their own monstrous pack, including Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett.

The three locks must combine their relentless physicality with a strong dose of consistency to mitigate Ireland’s prowess at the breakdown and provide the front-foot ball to Aaron Smith.

Failure to edge the breakdown and gain-line battle could prove fatal for either side’s chances of coming out on top, especially with the clinical goal-kicking of Johnny Sexton and Richie Mo’unga. Keeping the scoreboard ticking over is always critical in a match between two evenly matched-sides, so neither can afford to concede a flurry of cheap penalties on the ground.

Unlocking Ireland’s impenetrable defence

Ireland’s eye-catching style of play and dynamic attack has received plenty of plaudits over the past 18 months, but it’s their rock-solid defensive structure that has helped them become the best all-round side in the world.

From colossal hits to expertly-timed jackals, Scotland’s side-to-side gameplan was easily dealt with by a ravenous Irish rearguard last time out, so New Zealand will need to vary their attacking game far more effectively to stand a chance of penetrating Ireland’s defensive wall.

The high-tempo approach from Smith will be key at scrum-half, delivering sharp and incisive passes that allow New Zealand’s backline to attack at a ferocious pace.

The All Blacks have the firepower to trouble any defence with the likes of Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Will Jordan in the team - all proven in their ability to finish clinically when opportunities arise.

Those openings in the Irish 22 may be few and far between, but New Zealand are masters in delivering when it matters most. This is a sentiment shared by Sexton who admitted Ireland are preparing for “the toughest game we’ve ever faced”.

Recent head-to-head record

Ireland’s record against New Zealand before 2016 was bleak, reading 27 defeats and one draw since the first meeting between the two nations way back in 1905.

Overcoming the all-conquering All Blacks was a mountain Ireland could never scale - encapsulated by a last-minute 24-22 defeat in 2013.

However, that all changed in November 2016 when the two sides met in Chicago, just a month after the tragic passing of former Ireland international Anthony Foley.

Fuelled by his memory, Joe Schmidt’s men raced into a commanding lead at half-time before repelling a late fightback from New Zealand to secure a historic 40-29 win.

It may have taken 111 years to finally register a victory over the All Blacks but Ireland only had to wait two years for their next, beating New Zealand at a raucous Aviva Stadium for their first head-to-head win on home soil.

Despite that milestone performance from the Irish, the All Blacks returned to their formidable best at the 2019 World Cup, thrashing Ireland in a one-sided quarter-final to re-establish their dominance in the fixture.

The most recent meeting between the two nations came last summer when Ireland travelled to New Zealand for a three-match series.

The All Blacks won the opening Test at Eden Park but Farrell’s men hit back with successive victories in Dunedin and Wellington to clinch a stunning series win, marking one of the greatest achievements in Irish rugby history.

It remains to be seen whether Ireland can continue their impressive recent form against New Zealand and make it through to a first-ever World Cup semi-final.

The Irish team have given their supporters plenty to celebrate over the past couple of years - is it time for another special chapter to be written on Saturday evening?