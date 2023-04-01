Italy make four changes for midweek Uruguay clash in Nice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Italy make four changes for midweek Uruguay clash in Nice
Italy make four changes for midweek Uruguay clash in Nice
Updated
Nicolo Cannone, above, will come into the starting XV for Italy
Nicolo Cannone, above, will come into the starting XV for Italy
Reuters
Italy will bring in Lorenzo Pani, Alessandro Garbisi, Niccolo Cannone and Marco Riccioni for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Uruguay at the Stade de Nice on Thursday, making four changes from their opening 52-8 win over Namibia.

Coach Kieran Crowley has moved Ange Capuozzo to fullback, with Pani coming in on the wing, and Tommaso Allan at flyhalf to face a Uruguay side which impressed in their 27-12 loss against France.

The two Garbisi brothers start, with Alessandro taking over from Stephen Varney at scrumhalf. The Cannone brothers also make the side, with Niccolo replacing lock Dino Lamb.

Prop Riccioni comes in for Simone Ferrari, while back row Sebastian Negri will make his 50th appearance for Italy.

Having won as expected against Namibia, and with New Zealand and France still to come, Italy can't afford to take the game with Uruguay lightly.

"We worked well during the week in Bourgoin," Crowley said. "We are in a World Cup, every game has its importance, its difficulties and its history.

"The preparation for the match against Uruguay was good. We will be focused on our performance."

Hosts France, New Zealand and Namibia are the other teams in Pool A.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupUruguayItaly
Related Articles
Italy coach Crowley admits improvements needed despite win
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Namibia desperate to win first World Cup match
Show more
Rugby Union
Ethan De Groot banned for two matches as All Blacks challenge fails
Back to the future for Gontineac family at World Cup for Romania
Underdogs Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby's elite
England march on regardless despite ultra pragmatic strategy
Japan left with do-or-die clashes to make knockout rounds after England defeat
Australia turns focus to Wales after 'harsh learning experience' against Fiji
Murray warns Ireland to expect the unexpected against South Africa
In-form South Africa make a case for the defence at World Cup
Four-try England hail improved attack in victory over Japan
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks as Champions League set to return
Valiant Bournemouth hold wasteful Chelsea to stalemate in Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings