Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Italy go into this tournament knowing it will be their final journey with Crowley
Italy go into this tournament knowing it will be their final journey with Crowley
Reuters
Italy begin another Rugby World Cup adventure with few giving them any hope of making it to the knockout stages, but this squad have a self-belief that perhaps previous teams did not possess.

Kieran Crowley took over as coach in 2021, and after six years without a Six Nations win, his side defeated Wales in 2022. That same year they claimed a first-ever victory over Australia.

Despite ending this year's Six Nations without a win, their performances have given them confidence to carry into the World Cup.

"Self-belief is one of the most important things in sport generally, but obviously we've been growing together over the last four or five years," captain Michele Lamaro told reporters on Thursday at the team announcement for the Namibia game.

"We all commit to a general aim that was to get that credibility and respect back, that maybe we lost over the last few years," he added.

Italy go into this tournament knowing it will be their final journey with Crowley.

"Each of us at this time has a goal and this is fundamental for us because we understand that it is the end of a cycle and it could also be the beginning of another," Lamaro said.

Flanker Sebastian Negri is one of nine Italian players who took part in the last World Cup.

"I think this group, the environment, is the best I've been in. It's a young, exciting group. It's an ambitious group and all of us are on the same page," Negri said.

"We wanted that respect and credibility back and I think we're starting to get that now, and now it's an opportunity to make the Italian people proud."

Negri was born in Zimbabwe, but at the age of eight his family were forced to flee their home after the crackdown by the country's president, Robert Mugabe, on white landowners.

The Italian embassy and his father's family in Milan played a major role in securing their safety, which means pulling on the Azzurri jersey holds a special significance for Negri.

"I'm not only representing myself, but I'm representing my Italian family, my Italian heritage. The Italian family were there for my family when we needed them a lot in Zimbabwe," he said.

"Every time I put on the jersey I'm not only representing myself but I'm representing them and I'm extremely proud of that."

After their opening game against Namibia on Saturday, Italy face Uruguay, New Zealand and hosts France in Pool A.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupItalyNamibiaAustraliaWalesFranceNew ZealandUruguayZimbabwe
Related Articles
Namibia desperate to win first World Cup match
Uruguay set improved target in search of more World Cup upsets
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Show more
Rugby Union
Carter backs All Blacks to triumph in 'closest' World Cup
Foster's All Blacks 'at peace' with potential France Haka response
Young Wallabies raring to go for World Cup opener, says Jones
Updated
England's Curry, Mitchell and May start against Argentina
Updated
Argentina pick six forwards on the bench against England
Faletau to start for Wales against Fiji in World Cup opener
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
Sexton to lead Ireland in World Cup opener with Romania
Sébastien Chabal and Jonah Lomu: Two icons of modern rugby
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings