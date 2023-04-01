Jacques Nienaber "realistic" over Pollard selection against Tonga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Jacques Nienaber "realistic" over Pollard selection against Tonga
Jacques Nienaber "realistic" over Pollard selection against Tonga
South Africa wasted 11 points from missed kicks and have drafted Pollard into their side for Sunday’s must-win clash with Tonga
South Africa wasted 11 points from missed kicks and have drafted Pollard into their side for Sunday’s must-win clash with Tonga
Reuters
Much of the focus in the wake of South Africa’s tense 13-8 World Cup loss to Ireland was centred around the Springboks’ kicking woes, but coach Jacques Nienaber is more concerned with his side’s botched opportunities in the opposition 22.

South Africa wasted 11 points from missed kicks and have drafted experienced flyhalf Handre Pollard into their side for Sunday’s must-win Pool B clash with Tonga in Marseille, with one eye on the knockout rounds should they get there.

"We had four opportunities within one metre of their goal-line, which we butchered," Nienaber told reporters. "That, for me, is a much bigger issue (than kicking) that we have to sort out."

Pollard returns to the team for the first time since August 2022, but Nienaber insists they have performed well without him and criticism of the flyhalf options in his absence, Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse, is unfair.

"In those 13 months that Handre wasn’t available, there were 16 test matches and we won 75 percent of those. Only three of those matches were played at home.

"Of the four losses, two were against Ireland, who are the number one team in the world, one to New Zealand in Auckland and then France in Marseille, where we got a red card.

"Yes, we are not consistent off the tee, but the guys that stepped in, I don’t think they did a bad job."

Nienaber says he is realistic about what Pollard will offer this weekend following his long lay-off for a calf injury as the Boks seek a bonus-point win to put them in the driving seat for a quarter-final place, likely against France in Paris.

"He hasn’t played top-level rugby since the first week in May, which is 19 weeks ago. In saying that, he’s a quality rugby player and we all know that. He has won a World Cup and a British & Irish Lions series before.

"He understands what top international rugby is about, but I think we must stay realistic and give him time to settle in and get used to the pace of it."

South Africa made 12 changes to their starting XV for the Tonga game and reverted to a 5-3 split on the bench with Libbok set to replace Pollard in the second half.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPollard BillySouth AfricaWorld Cup
Related Articles
Handre Pollard starts for much-changed Springboks against Tonga
Springboks move on from Ireland, look ahead to Tonga challenge
All Blacks confident they can match level of top teams Ireland and Springboks
Show more
Rugby Union
Nicolas Sanchez to win 100th Argentina cap in Chile clash on Saturday
Updated
‘He’s Lazarus’: Can ‘old man’ Johnny Sexton take Ireland all the way to World Cup glory?
Uruguay bask in short-lived World Cup glory after overcoming Namibia
Winless Namibia coach calls for change to avoid history repeating itself
Updated
Uruguay stage second-half comeback to beat Namibia 36-26
Updated
Fearless Italy prepared for New Zealand to "bully" them
New Zealand recall quartet after injury, Whitelock to win 149th cap off bench
Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Madness in Napoli, Victor Osimhen's case and possible consequences
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings