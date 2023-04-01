Handre Pollard starts for much-changed Springboks against Tonga

South Africa's Handre Pollard in action against New Zealand
South Africa's Handre Pollard in action against New Zealand
Handre Pollard (29) will start at fly half in one of 12 changes for South Africa in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday, as coach Jacques Nienaber (50) picked no specialist hooker and Duane Vermeulen (37) at flanker.

Pollard has played 30 minutes of rugby for Leicester Tigers since May due to injury, but the Springboks are eager to give him a run with his accuracy off the kicking tee potentially crucial in the knockout rounds, should South Africa get there.

Number eight Jasper Wiese (27), captain Siya Kolisi (32) and lock Eben Etzebeth (31) were the only players included who started the 13-8 loss to Ireland last weekend, as Nienaber also reverted to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench, something that has been rare for his side.

Regular loose-forward Deon Fourie (37), who played his first game at hooker in five years against Romania in the pool stages, starts in the front row and his replacement will be another flanker in Marco van Staden (28) who is also a back-up in the number two jersey.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSouth AfricaTonga
