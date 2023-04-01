Romania aim to be hang tough on World Cup return

Romania line up for the anthems before kick against Italy in their Summer Series encounter

Romania return to the Rugby World Cup after missing out four years ago due to a disqualification that ruined their 100% attendance record since the global tournament was first played in 1987.

Romania were guilty of fielding Sione Faka'osilea (36) in the qualifiers when he had already played for Tonga and had their hopes of appearing in Japan quashed.

But that is in the past and under former coach Andy Robinson (59) they finished second behind Georgia in the European qualifiers to book their spot in France, where they have a daunting task.

Romania, nicknamed the Oaks, open their Pool A campaign against top-ranked Ireland before facing world champions South Africa, in-form Scotland and physically imposing Tonga.

Robinson unexpectedly quit in December, citing poor results "on and off the field", and amid rumours of friction with senior members of the squad.

"I feel that I have taken the Romanian team as far as I can and that it is the right time for a Romanian coach to take over the team," Robinson said.

He was replaced ex-Romania international Eugen Apjok (51), who must make the tier two side battle ready to at least show their progression.

He has roped in New Zealand-born coach Vern Cotter (61), who has led both Scotland and Fiji, as a consultant to add experience to their technical team.

Cotter will coach the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby next year.

"I have been overseeing their preparation since this year's Rugby Europe Championship and I will be involved as an advisor for the World Cup, hoping the Oaks will evolve, play some good games and exceed everyone's expectations," Cotter said.

Apjok has sprung a surprise in demoting experienced back row Mihai Macovei (36) as captain and replacing him with number eight Christian-Marian Chirica (26), who will wear the armband.

Most players are home-based, but prop Thomas Cretu (21) turns out for Stade Francais and lock Adrian Motoc (27) is at Biarritz. Motoc was red carded in the 57-7 loss to Italy this month, but the decision was later overturned.

Several others play in the lowers leagues in France and New Zealand-born Hinckley Vaovasa (24) has been selected as a full back but can also cover fly half.

Romania have won a game at six of their previous eight World Cups, 1995 and 2011 being the odd years out, but it would be a major surprise were they to add to that this time round.

