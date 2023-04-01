Darcy Graham forced out of Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up against Georgia

Kyle Steyn (29) will replace injured wing Darcy Graham (26) in the Scotland team to play Georgia in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Graham, who withdrew because of a mild quad strain, was rested for the 30-27 defeat against France in Scotland’s previous fixture on August 12th but was due to return against Georgia and push for a starting place in coach Gregor Townsend’s team to play South Africa in their World Cup opener in Marseille on September 10th.

Scotland also face Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B.

Updated Scotland team: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Jamie Bhatti, 2-Dave Cherry, 3-WP Nel, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Javan Sebastian, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Chris Harris.