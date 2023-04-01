Ben White and Darcy Graham back in Scotland team to face Georgia in World Cup warm-up

Ben White and Darcy Graham back in Scotland team to face Georgia in World Cup warm-up
Scotland have an all-new front row and Darcy Graham (26) back on the wing for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture against Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday, as scrumhalf Ben White (25) also returns from injury.

Dave Cherry gets a run at hooker with props Jamie Bhatti and WP Nel either side of him as coach Gregor Townsend runs through his options ahead of Scotland's World Cup opener against South Africa in Marseille on September 10th.

Grant Gilchrist will partner Sam Skinner at lock, with captain Jamie Ritchie part of a back row that also contains Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey.

Ollie Smith gets a run at fullback with Graham on the wing alongside fellow speedster Duhan van der Merwe. Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones continue their successful centre partnership.

Fit-again White will start at scrumhalf with playmaker Finn Russell in the number 10 jersey.

Scotland beat Italy and France in their first two World Cup warm-up games before a narrow defeat to the latter in Saint-Etienne in a third.

"The aim is to build cohesion, improve from our last two performances (against France) and keep consistency with selection as we build to that South Africa game," Townsend said.

"It’s a boost that we have a full squad to select from. We wanted to give some players more opportunities and minutes as we head to France.

"Georgia have won 12 of their last 13 matches and this is an opportunity for them to play a Six Nations team. The last time they did that they beat Wales.

"They are always strong up front and a lot of their players play at a high level in France."

Scotland are in Pool B at the World Cup and after the Springboks will face Tonga, Romania and Ireland in their group.

The tournament runs from September 8th to October 28th

Scotland team: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Jamie Bhatti, 2-Dave Cherry, 3-WP Nel, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Javan Sebastian, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Chris Harris.

