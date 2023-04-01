Italy's Capuozzo returns for World Cup warm-up clash with Romania

Capuozzo has not played since suffering a shoulder injury during the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in February

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo (24) has been named in the team for their World Cup warm-up game with Romania on Saturday after a six-month injury layoff.

Capuozzo has not played since suffering a shoulder injury during the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in February.

It is a major boost for Italy and their coach Kieran Crowley ahead of the World Cup in France which begins in September.

He scored two tries against Scotland on his senior debut in January 2022 and another two in Italy's first ever win over Australia in November last year.

Italy lost their two recent warm-ups against Scotland and Ireland, but their coach is targeting the Romania game as a launch-pad for the tournament.

"A new phase of preparation towards the World Cup begins for us. The one against Romania is the first step of two games, also including Japan (on August 26), that represents a crucial moment of the season for us," Crowley said.

"Romania are a physical team. We have prepared the match well and aim to win our first summer success in front of our fans"

Italy are without centre Tommaso Menoncello for the World Cup after his bicep injury in their 33-17 loss to Ireland in their most recent game. Luca Morisi takes his place against Romania.

Crowley also selected Alessandro and Paolo Garbisi, the first time the brothers will start an Italy game together. Paolo Odogwu and Dino Lamb keep their places after both made their debuts in the Ireland game.

Ivan Nemer returns to the team after serving a six-month ban for a racist incident involving Benetton Treviso teammate Cherif Traore. The prop was named in Italy's preliminary World Cup squad in May despite the suspension.

Crowley is expected to name his World Cup squad on Tuesday. Italy are in Pool A at the tournament along with New Zealand, France, Uruguay and Namibia.

Italy team:

15-Ange Capuozzo 14-Paolo Odogwu 13-Juan Ignacio Brex 12-Luca Morisi 11-Montanna Ioane 10-Paolo Garbisi 9-Alessandro Garbisi 8-Toa Halafihi 7-Michele Lamaro (captain) 6-Sebastian Negri 5-Dino Lamb 4-Niccolo Cannone 3-Simone Ferrari 2-Giacomo Nicotera 1-Ivan Nemer

Replacements: 16-Epalahame Faiva 17-Federico Zani 18-Pietro Ceccarelli 19-Federico Ruzza 20-Lorenzo Cannone 21-Alessandro Fusco 22-Tommaso Allan 23-Lorenzo Pani

