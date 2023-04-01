Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the blockbuster clash at Stade de France.
Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to South Africa in New Zealand's final warm-up.
In the back row, Dalton Papali'i, who usually plays on the openside, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.
The team also said winger Emoni Narawa had reinjured his back in training and had been ruled out of the tournament with a squad replacement to be named at a later date.
New Zealand were thrashed 35-7 by world champions South Africa in their final World Cup warm-up at Twickenham in late August, the biggest loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history.
They won their four previous tests to claim more Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup titles and Foster was confident he was sending out a team capable of defending New Zealand's record of never having lost a World Cup pool match.
"You look at the performances against South Africa, Australia, suddenly we are World Cup favourites," he said.
"And then it got a bit brutal at Twickenham and suddenly we're the worst All Blacks team ever. We've had a smile about that, and we're quite excited about it."
Lienert-Brown is an experienced campaigner who missed the start of New Zealand's triumphant Rugby Championship campaign due to suspension for a dangerous tackle.
The All Blacks will miss the option Barrett offers as a third strategic kicker along with flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and his brother Beauden at fullback but Foster said he should be fit for the second Pool A game against Namibia on Sept. 15.
"He was relatively close," the coach added. "It's a precautionary thing in some ways and we'd like to think that he'll be back and available next week."
Foster said Papali'i was going to have a run at blindside flanker off the bench in the Twickenham test against the Springboks but the plan had to be torn up after lock Scott Barrett was shown a red card.
Luke Jacobson, who started in the number six shirt at Twickenham, will back up Papali'i from the bench.
New Zealand team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Dalton Papali'i, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot
Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Leicester Fainga’anuku