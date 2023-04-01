Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener
Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener
Updated
The All Blacks in training
The All Blacks in training
Profimedia
Anton Lienert-Brown replaced the injured Jordie Barrett at inside centre in one of three changes to the New Zealand starting side for the World Cup opener against hosts France on Friday.

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the blockbuster clash at Stade de France.

Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to South Africa in New Zealand's final warm-up.

In the back row, Dalton Papali'i, who usually plays on the openside, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.

The team also said winger Emoni Narawa had reinjured his back in training and had been ruled out of the tournament with a squad replacement to be named at a later date.

New Zealand were thrashed 35-7 by world champions South Africa in their final World Cup warm-up at Twickenham in late August, the biggest loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history.

They won their four previous tests to claim more Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup titles and Foster was confident he was sending out a team capable of defending New Zealand's record of never having lost a World Cup pool match.

"You look at the performances against South Africa, Australia, suddenly we are World Cup favourites," he said.

"And then it got a bit brutal at Twickenham and suddenly we're the worst All Blacks team ever. We've had a smile about that, and we're quite excited about it."

Lienert-Brown is an experienced campaigner who missed the start of New Zealand's triumphant Rugby Championship campaign due to suspension for a dangerous tackle.

The All Blacks will miss the option Barrett offers as a third strategic kicker along with flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and his brother Beauden at fullback but Foster said he should be fit for the second Pool A game against Namibia on Sept. 15.

"He was relatively close," the coach added. "It's a precautionary thing in some ways and we'd like to think that he'll be back and available next week."

Foster said Papali'i was going to have a run at blindside flanker off the bench in the Twickenham test against the Springboks but the plan had to be torn up after lock Scott Barrett was shown a red card.

Luke Jacobson, who started in the number six shirt at Twickenham, will back up Papali'i from the bench.

New Zealand team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Dalton Papali'i, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Leicester Fainga’anuku

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew ZealandFrance
Related Articles
France versus New Zealand: A battle of two elite scrum-halves
Love is in the air as France gear up for New Zealand clash
Updated
France wary of New Zealand threat ahead of curtain raiser
Show more
Rugby Union
Teen Jorgensen in line for Wallabies World Cup debut
South Africa pick Willemse over Le Roux for World Cup opener
Sonny Bill Williams labels France among World Cup favourites
England's Cole wary of 'dangerous' Argentina ahead of World Cup opener
OPINION: Has the Rugby World Cup been ruined by early seedings?
Creating the best XV in the history of the Rugby World Cup
Fiji handed fly-half blow as Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings