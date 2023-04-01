Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test

  4. Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test
Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test
Updated
Namibia and Italy shake hands following their World Cup opener
Reuters
Namibia have made four changes to their team to face New Zealand in a daunting Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday, where they come up against an All Blacks side desperate to bounce back from an opening-day defeat to hosts France.

Full back Cliven Loubser (26), prop Jason Benade (28), flanker Prince Gaoseb (25) and centre Le Roux Malan (24) all come into the starting team.

Namibia were beaten 52-8 in their group opener against Italy last week, but the score only ballooned out in the closing stages and for much of the match they were in the contest.

The task will be significantly harder on Friday, though Allister Coetzee (60), who coached South Africa to four successive defeats against New Zealand in 2016 and 2017, has resisted making wholesale changes.

Benade comes into the front row to replace Desiderius Sethie (30), while Gaoseb is on the side of the scrum for Johan Retief (27), who moves to lock in the place of Adriaan Ludick (25). Malan takes over from Danco Burger (25) in the number 12 jersey.

Loubser comes into the team in the number 15 jersey as Divan Rossouw (27) moves to the wing to replace JC Greyling (32).

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick (29) gets another start at number eight having impressed against Italy, where he beat the most defenders (8) and had the second-most carries (16) for Namibia.

"Comparing our team to last week’s, there are guys coming in and they can make a difference," Coetzee said. "New Zealand is a top nation. Our plan is to stop the momentum and break their rhythm."

There are eight survivors in the matchday team from the last time Namibia played New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019, when the All Blacks romped to a 71-9 victory. They will expect the same, or more, this time round.

Namibia are still seeking their first win at a World Cup having lost all 23 games played since they made their debut in 1999. It would be the greatest shock in rugby history were they to break their duck on Friday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Rugby UnionWorld CupNamibiaNew Zealand
Rugby Union
How France built a pool of some of the best players in the world
'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji
Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash
South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
French reserves to take Uruguay seriously in second Pool A game, says Galthie
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
