Sam Whitelock named for record-equalling 148th All Blacks test against Namibia

Updated
Whitelock in action with New Zealand
Whitelock in action with New Zealand
Reuters
Sam Whitelock (34) will match Richie McCaw's record as the most-capped New Zealander when he plays his 148th test on Friday after being named in a much-changed All Blacks team for the World Cup clash against Namibia.

Whitelock, a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015, will line up with longtime second-row partner Brodie Retallick, who made an earlier return than expected from a knee injury off the bench in the tournament opener.

Only the recently retired Alun Wyn Jones, who won 158 caps for Wales and 12 for the British & Irish Lions at lock, has played more tests than Whitelock and his former All Blacks captain McCaw.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster made a string of changes to his team from last week's tournament opener as the All Blacks look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats by South Africa and France.

Ardie Savea skippers the side in the absence of Sam Cane, who withdrew just before the opening loss to the hosts with back spasms and is being managed back to fitness.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie and scrumhalf Cam Roigard, neither of whom featured at the Stade de France last week, will steer the backline with the latter making his first test start.

David Havili combines with Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield in the continued absence of Jordie Barrett, who has been struggling with a knee joint problem.

Power runners Leicester Fainga'anuku and Caleb Clarke get their chance on the wings in place of Will Jordan and Mark Telea but Beauden Barrett retains the fullback spot.

Foster's options for changes to a pack that was bullied at times by the Springboks and France were more limited because of injuries.

Flanker Shannon Frizell and prop Tyrel Lomax were unavailable because of injury and loose forward Ethan Blackadder only recently arrived in France as a replacement for winger Emoni Narawa.

In the front row, Ofa Tu'ungafasi got the nod at loosehead prop with Ethan de Groot, who had a torrid evening against the French, dropping to the bench, while Samisoni Taukei'aho will make a rare start at hooker.

New Zealand thrashed Namibia 71-9 at the last World Cup and nothing less than another big win in Toulouse on Friday will settle the nerves of the notoriously skittish All Blacks fans.

"Whilst we were disappointed with the result in the first round, it hasn't moved our focus from what we need to do to in our pool games," Foster said in a news release.

"This game is vital for us to grow and we can't wait to get to Toulouse and test ourselves."

New Zealand team: 

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Caleb Clarke, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Luke Jacobson, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Replacements:

16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Tupou Vaa'i, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

Rugby Union, World Cup, Whitelock Samuel, New Zealand, Namibia
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
World Cup organisers apologise to fans as they work on new versions of national anthems
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane unlikely to face Namibia
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
French reserves to take Uruguay seriously in second Pool A game, says Galthie
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
Tonga hope to up the ante on Ireland in World Cup opener
Coles buries hatchet with Hansen after Wallabies dalliance
All Blacks want more ball-in-play at World Cup
England's suspended Curry to miss games against Japan, Chile
How England produced a World Cup performance for the ages
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

