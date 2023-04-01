Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Ireland now have 13 wins in a row following the Samoa victory
Ireland now have 13 wins in a row following the Samoa victory
Reuters
Ireland avoided a slip-up against impressive Samoa by coming from behind late on to complete their World Cup preparations with an uninspiring 17-13 win in Bayonne, France on Saturday that did little to make a case for some of the fringe players.

Starting with a largely second-string but still formidable side, Ireland led early through a fine team try finished by Jimmy O'Brien but their lineout and scrum soon malfunctioned in the French rain to invite their lowly opponents into the game.

Samoa, ranked 11 places below the Six Nations Grand Slam winners, duly accepted with Duncan Paia'aua intercepting a poor Stuart McCloskey pass to run the field and Lima Sopoaga adding a conversion and penalty for a shock 10-7 half-time lead.

Sopoaga extended the advantage to six points early in the second half before Ireland cut out the errors and a Conor Murray try reduced the deficit to a point. Still Samoa kept coming, their impressive line speed causing all sorts of problems.

Ireland, who lost prop Cian Healy to a bad-looking injury, emptied their experienced bench and replacement hooker Rob Herring went over after 64 minutes to the relief of his team who survived a late Samoa surge to sneak a 13th win in a row.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupIrelandSamoaSopoaga LimaO'Brien JimmyPaia'Aua DuncanMcCloskey StuartMurray ConorHealy CianHerring Rob
Related Articles
Ireland expect hookers Sheehan and Kelleher to be fit for Rugby World Cup
Ireland assessing injury to hooker Sheehan as squad decamp to France
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan
Gregor Townsend still in search of 80-minute "dream" performance despite Scottish win
Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final World Cup warm-up
Coach Steve Borthwick laments England tackling after Fiji defeat
South Africa fly half Jantjies reveals failed drug test
England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster
Nienaber sees room for improvement despite record win over All Blacks
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona see off Sevilla through Garcia, PSG lean on Mbappe for Lens win
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton close in on Baleba as Petrovic signs for Chelsea
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |