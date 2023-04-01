Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy
Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy
Updated
Rory Darge scoring a try for Scotland against France in 2022
Rory Darge scoring a try for Scotland against France in 2022
Reuters
Rory Darge (23) will captain Scotland for the first time as they take on Italy in a Rugby World Cup warm-up test at Murrayfield on Saturday with coach Gregor Townsend naming two new caps in the matchday squad.

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall starts while Leicester Tigers second-row Cameron Henderson is on the bench as Scotland begin a series of four warm-up matches that includes two tests against World Cup hosts France and a home match against Georgia.

Darge is a former skipper of Scotland’s under-20 team and leads an experimental selection, without regular captain Jamie Ritchie, Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe.

"It’s a reflection of how we see Rory," said Townsend of the selection of Darge to captain the side.

"We are looking at this as a challenge to Rory and an opportunity to thrive, being captain of your country."

Saturday's team sees Ollie Smith come in at fullback following the sudden retirement of Stuart Hogg and McDowall paired with British & Irish Lion Chris Harris, who lost his place in the team during the Six Nations earlier this year.

Darcy Graham returns on the wing after missing the Six Nations through injury.

New Edinburgh signing Ben Healy, who made his first appearance for Scotland against Italy earlier this year, starts at flyhalf alongside Ali Price at scrumhalf.

The clash against Italy comes after seven weeks together for the Scottish side as they prepare for the World Cup, where they take on holders South Africa, Tonga, Romania and Ireland in their Pool B matches.

For warm-up tests, they will next meet France at Murrayfield and then St Etienne over the next fortnight before a last preparatory international against Georgia on August 26th.

"We will change the team up for the second game but we believe this is the team best suited for the game against Italy," added Townsend. "It's a test match where we have to raise our game."

Scotland team: 

15. Ollie Smith, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Stafford McDowall, 11. Kyle Steyn, 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price; 8. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge (capt.), 6. Luke Crosbie, 5. Scott Cummings, 4. Sam Skinner, 3. Murphy Walker, 2. George Turner, 1. Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Cameron Henderson, 20. Josh Bayliss; 21. Jamie Dobie, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Cameron Redpath.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupScotlandDarge Rory
Related Articles
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
Recovering Australia duo unlikely to hit top form until Rugby World Cup, says Jones
Show more
Rugby Union
Springboks ring the changes as Marx starts against Argentina
Video replay and foul play review to feature in Summer Nations Series
Springbok prop Nche to be out for another month putting World Cup place in doubt
Former London Irish boss Kiss appointed Reds coach through to 2026, replacing Thorn
Gatland names former England prop Thomas in squad for World Cup warm-up matches
British & Irish Lions to play Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney during 2025 tour
World Rugby launches new sevens series 'SVNS' to be hosted in eight cities
Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture
Despondent Eddie Jones likens Wallabies to old banger
Michael Cheika delighted as Pumas find a way to win in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |