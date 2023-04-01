Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup

  4. Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
Matthew Proudfoot during his role with England
Matthew Proudfoot during his role with England
Namibia have appointed former England and South Africa forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot (51) as assistant coach to Allister Coetzee ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, the Namibia Rugby Union confirmed on Monday.

Proudfoot was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks management team before moving to England as scrum coach under Eddie Jones (63).

Proudfoot, who represented Scotland four times between 1998 and 2003, left England in January after Steve Borthwick took over from Jones.

Namibia compete at the World Cup in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on September 9th before playing New Zealand, France and Uruguay.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNamibiaEnglandJones EddieBorthwick Steve
