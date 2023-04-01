Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu won't dwell on Tongan roots

Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu
Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu
Reuters
There will be no mixed emotions for Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu (26) in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Tonga with victory the only thing on his mind as his side look to get their tournament back on track.

Scotland lost their opening fixture 18-3 to South Africa and will have had a two-week break when they take to the field again, plenty of time to both digest that defeat and look ahead to what is now a must-win game.

Tuipulotu was born in Australia but is of Tongan heritage through his father and has backed players of Polynesian origins returning to play for Pacific Island nations following a change in World Rugby regulations.

"It is a tricky one because no matter how much you try not to think about it, it is at the back of your mind," Tuipulotu said of his Tongan connections on Saturday.

"I am sure I will feel it a bit during the anthems, but I am concentrating on Scotland.

"I was disappointed after the South Africa game, it took me a week to get over it, but now I am perfectly focussed on getting back on track against Tonga."

Scotland's opponents Tonga will be boosted by four former New Zealand internationals and also have ex-Australia lock Adam Coleman (31) on the bench. He won 38 caps for the Wallabies.

"It is awesome to see all the players who have played for tier one nations go back to play for Polynesian countries," Tuipulotu said.

"It has improved them and they now believe they can beat tier one teams. We have to be more wary of them now."

Tuipulotu's father Fohe is back in Australia and will watch from afar, but his mother Angelina, a second-generation Scot, is in France.

"My Dad is with my little brother at home, but my Mum is here. My Dad has both jerseys in the house, so I will have to ask my brother which one he has on! But I am sure he will be going for us (Scotland).

"My Mum knows nothing about rugby, so she thought we all played really well against South Africa. I knew we didn’t, but her saying that picked me up for 20 minutes until I got on the team bus and then I got down again."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupTuipulotu SioneColeman AdamScotlandTonga
