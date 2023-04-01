Singing Fiji relaxed ahead of 'brutal' Wales clash

Fiji players have built their squad harmony before the World Cup
Reuters
Rugby players' pre-game rituals are usually a closed-door mystery for the rugby press and public alike, but reporters on Friday caught a glimpse of Fiji's relaxed approach to their crunch pool C clash against Wales.

Players including the hulking, bearded Bristol Bears back Semi Radradra (31) played pool in shorts and t-shirts, some sporting pool triangles jauntily perched on their heads, as reporters filed past them for the team announcement press conference.

Coach Simon Raiwalui told journalists gathered in the former oil factory turned hotel in Bordeaux's docklands district where the side are based, that Fiji would nonetheless bring 'brutal' contact area physicality to the Wales game on Sunday.

The side have already won many fans' hearts after social media footage emerged of them singing in beautiful harmony on their team bus en route to Bordeaux.

Team captain Waisea Nayacalevu (33) said the traditional communal activity is led by scrum half Frank Lomani (27) but comes naturally to the whole squad.

"That's Fiji, this is who we are and how we operate," he said.

Fiji, Wales, Radradra Semi, Lomani Frank, Nayacalevu Waisea, World Cup
