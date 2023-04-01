Sloppy Samoa left to rue mistakes in World Cup defeat by Argentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Sloppy Samoa left to rue mistakes in World Cup defeat by Argentina
Sloppy Samoa left to rue mistakes in World Cup defeat by Argentina
Samoa struggled with handling errors in the rain in St Etienne
Samoa struggled with handling errors in the rain in St Etienne
Reuters
Samoa were left to rue too many handling errors at a wet Stade Geoffroy Guichard as they slipped to a 19-10 defeat by Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture on Friday, a blow to their quarter-final hopes.

A late try from replacement hooker Sama Malolo gave Samoa some hope late in the contest, but they lacked the accuracy in the difficult conditions and came away without a point.

Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli scored 16 points that proved the difference in a tight clash in which both defences put in some huge hits and were difficult to break down.

"We made too many mistakes and didn't adapt to the conditions, particularly at the start of the game," Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua said. "I thought Argentina executed their gameplan really well and we weren't able to adapt.

"We knew that with Boffelli in their team that they could slot them (penalties) from anywhere and getting that yellow card (for fullback Duncan Paia'aua) early on didn't help us.

"We weren't able to get our game going but I'm really proud of the boys' efforts."

Samoa captain Chris Vui was also magnanimous after a defeat which leaves his side in second in Pool D with five points from two games, with fixtures against leaders England and Japan to come.

"I thought the better team won, all credit to Argentina, they were more clinical," Vui said.

"The momentum was swinging our way (after their try) and we thought we could have come back. We've got some learnings to take and a six-day turnaround to take into Japan."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupBoffelli EmilianoVui ChristopherMalolo SamaPaia'Aua DuncanSamoaArgentina
Related Articles
Boffelli leads Argentina to battling victory over Samoa in World Cup Pool D
Updated
Argentina focussed on execution in crucial upcoming showdown with Samoa
Argentina coach Cheika wants discipline not magic from Pumas against Samoa
Show more
Rugby Union
Former Wallaby Adam Coleman set to make Tonga debut against Scotland
England seek Marcus Smith spark against Chile
Ireland won't only focus on South Africa's forward power
Wales and Warren Gatland desperate to beat Australia in Lyon showdown
Namibia's Johan Deysel offers apology after Dupont collision causes fracture
Updated
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones not ready to wash the dog just yet
Wales revert to side that beat Fiji for crucial World Cup clash against Australia
Eddie Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings