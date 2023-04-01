South Africa's Pollard a possible starter after recovering from setbacks

South Africa's Pollard a possible starter after recovering from setbacks
South Africa could restore the Rugby World Cup-winning half-back pairing of Handre Pollard (29) and Faf de Klerk (31) to start Saturday’s semi-final against England, marking a big-game return for Pollard after a litany of setbacks over the last few years.

Pollard was initially left out of South Africa’s squad after struggling to prove his fitness following a calf injury but received a late call-up when Malcolm Marx needed knee surgery in the first days of the tournament and is line to play at Stade de France, says Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“It’s been an interesting four years since the last World Cup,” said Pollard with a wry smile, “a lot of highs and lows with COVID-19, injuries when I was in France and then an injury before the Premiership semi-final with Leicester this year.

“And then again a lot of ups and downs in the last few months, not being selected then coming back but that’s all in the past, we’re here now and I’m excited for the weekend,” he told a press conference.

Pollard was the pivot when South Africa beat England in the World Cup final four years ago, kicking over six penalties and two conversions for a 22-point total in the 32-12 win in Yokohama but has since been usurped by Manie Libbok, who has been the Springbok’s first choice fly-half at this World Cup.

METICULOUSLY PLANNED

Erasmus suggested, however, on Tuesday that Pollard and De Klerk, both second-half replacements in last Sunday’s quarter-final win over France, might start in what would be another shift in tactics from Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber.

“It's all meticulously planned and the coaches have earned our trust over the years from what they've done, how they prepare. They give us a reason why we do whatever we do, and then we just back it, we’re all in,” said Pollard, who has only started one game at this World Cup against Tonga in the pool stage.

Pressure at the business end of the tournament would be no problem too, he added.

“It's not always been easy for a lot of our guys in our squad growing up. So when we get to this position and get to this point, where there should be a lot of pressure on us, we refer back to it a lot.

"This is not really pressure, rather it’s a privilege to be part of these occasions,” Pollard said.

Follow South Africa's semi-final with England on Flashscore.

