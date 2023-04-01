South Africa delay naming team as they ponder bench options

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
South Africa will break with recent tradition and delay naming their team for the World Cup quarter-final against hosts France in Paris on Sunday as they mull over the starting team and how many 'Bomb Squad' forwards to pick among their replacements.

The Springboks have been regimented in naming their team four days before a test, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says there are still deliberations over whether to go with a 5-3, 6-2 or 7-1 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

They will name their team on Friday morning and reveal who will play at fly half between the mercurial Manie Libbok (26) and steady hand of Handre Pollard (29), as well as whether 2019 World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am (29) will get a run at centre having been drafted into the squad last week as a medical replacement.

"We have been mixing and matching for the last year and making sure that in almost every position we have someone just as good. In some cases we are not even sure who is the best," Erasmus told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are keeping our options open for a 7-1, 6-2 or 5-3 (bench split) with both Handre and Manie being available. I think having everybody fit and seeing what the French team looks like may influence us going 7-1 or 6-2."

Erasmus has backed France captain Antoine Dupont (26) to play after the scrum half resumed training this week following surgery on a facial fracture sustained against Namibia on September 21st.

"A lack of fitness won't be a problem with him. I have never seen him sweat on the field, he's so emotionless when he plays. He always looks so in control," Erasmus said.

"He is definitely a guy who is not afraid to tackle. I have no doubt he will play and will be a big challenge for us to try and contain."

Keeping out France will be one thing, but crossing their tryline another as France conceded the fewest points (32) in the group stage.

South Africa, second on the list, had only two more scored against them, but Erasmus had praise for the work of the hosts’ defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"I have been in World Rugby meetings where we break into little groups and he's a very interesting character with the way he looks at the game," Erasmus said.

"Together with a guy like (Ireland head coach) Andy Farrell, he has come from a Rugby League background and brings that league grunt, physicality and big collisions into the game."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

