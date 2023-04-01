Steve Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Steve Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback
Steve Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback
Hansen guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup title in England
Hansen guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup title in England
Reuters
Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has played down his work with the Wallabies in France ahead of the Rugby World Cup after news of his tie-up with Eddie Jones dismayed All Blacks hooker Dane Coles (36).

Hansen, who guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup title in England, has joined the Australia camp this week in the lead-up to their World Cup warm-up against hosts France.

"Just like to put everybody's mind at rest that I haven't joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup," Hansen told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB from Paris.

"I'm only here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie, a good mate of mine, just to give him some feedback on what he is doing.

"Rugby is bigger than all of us, so happy to do that."

A Wallabies spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Hansen would be around the squad during the week but had not taken a paid role.

Hansen confirmed he was assisting on a voluntary basis.

All Blacks hooker Coles was stunned to hear Hansen was helping out Jones.

"That hurts a little bit, to be fair," Coles told reporters.

"I'm actually gobsmacked. He's a bit of an icon in the All Blacks set-up.

"I'm a bit speechless. It's a bit disappointing, but we can't do much about that," added Coles, before softening his tone.

"He's a great man. He's obviously not in our environment at the moment. I suppose he can help out Eddie.

"Hopefully, he doesn't tell Eddie all our secrets. I think he'll be respectful, that's the main thing."

The World Cup runs from September 8 to October 28.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew ZealandAustraliaEnglandFrance
Related Articles
Quade Cooper prepares to handle World Cup pressure in Wallabies gold
Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture
Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test
Show more
Rugby Union
Disciplinary hearings threaten to dent England’s World Cup ambitions
Foul Play Review and shot clock to feature at World Cup
Namibia select ex-Wallaby Hardwick in Rugby World Cup squad
Anscombe and Faletau get Wales World Cup nod as winger Cuthbert misses out
World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad as Jaminet and Bielle-Biarrey feature
Canan Moodie moves to centre for Springboks against New Zealand in World Cup warm-up
Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France
'More downs than ups' but veteran winger Earls savours 100th cap for Ireland
Vunipola red card another challenge thrown at England, says Borthwick
Most Read
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Transfer News LIVE: City closing in on Doku, Greenwood to leave Man United
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |