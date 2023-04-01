Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture
Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture
Ikitau sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina
Ikitau sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina
Reuters
Australia have suffered a major blow as they continue their preparations for the World Cup after outside centre Len Ikitau (24) was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a fractured scapula in his shoulder.

The hard-running midfielder sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday when Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli crashed into him as he scored a try.

Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. Scans confirmed a fracture that will make him unavailable for Australia's next two tests against New Zealand and a World Cup warm-up against France.

The Australian, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupIkitau LenAustraliaArgentinaFranceNew Zealand
Related Articles
Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test
Quade Cooper prepares to handle World Cup pressure in Wallabies gold
Despondent Eddie Jones likens Wallabies to old banger
Show more
Rugby Union
Michael Cheika delighted as Pumas find a way to win in Australia
Argentina stun Australia with late Gonzalez try in Sydney
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber rues poor start in All Blacks loss
Coach Ian Foster delights in New Zealand's strong start and finish
All Blacks strike early to beat Springboks 35-20 in Auckland
France thrash Ireland to win World Rugby U20 Championship
Australia expect big improvement from forwards in Pumas clash
Grieving Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth to play against New Zealand
New Zealand prepare to go to 'dark places' against South Africa
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton's misconduct decision due 'in coming days'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova upsets favourite Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur
Most painful defeat ever, says heart-broken Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |