Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture

Wallaby Len Ikitau out for up to eight weeks with scapula fracture

Ikitau sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina

Australia have suffered a major blow as they continue their preparations for the World Cup after outside centre Len Ikitau (24) was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a fractured scapula in his shoulder.

The hard-running midfielder sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday when Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli crashed into him as he scored a try.

Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. Scans confirmed a fracture that will make him unavailable for Australia's next two tests against New Zealand and a World Cup warm-up against France.

The Australian, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.