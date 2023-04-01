Veterans Leitch and Horie heading to fourth Rugby World Cup with Japan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Veterans Leitch and Horie heading to fourth Rugby World Cup with Japan
Veterans Leitch and Horie heading to fourth Rugby World Cup with Japan
Japan's Michael Leitch in 2019
Japan's Michael Leitch in 2019
Reuters
Talismanic former Japan captain Michael Leitch (34) and hooker Shota Horie (37) will both travel to their fourth World Cup next month after being named on Tuesday in coach Jamie Joseph's squad for the tournament in France.

Loose forward Leitch, who captained Japan to the quarter-finals on home soil in 2019, and rake Horie were included in an initial 30-man party, to which Joseph will add three more players before the August 21st deadline.

"Considering my age, this may be my last Rugby World Cup, so I will give it my all without regrets," Horie said in a news release.

The three additional players are likely to include at least a couple of locks, with Australian-born James Moore and Jack Cornelsen the only specialist second-row forwards in the squad named on Tuesday.

The squad included two uncapped players in prop Sione Halasili and scrumhalf Kenta Fukuda, while 17 of the players will be heading to their first World Cup.

Japan's Shota Horie during training
Reuters

Utility back Kotaro Matsushima, who played a key role in Japan's stunning victory over South Africa in the 2015 World Cup and scored five tries on the run to the last eight four years ago, will play his third World Cup.

Pieter Labuschagne was not named in the squad after being handed a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Japan's 35-12 loss to Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup in Tokyo on August 5th.

The suspension ruled the South-African born flanker out of Japan's Rugby World Cup opener against Chile in Toulouse on September 10th, although he would be free to face England in a crunch Pool D fixture a week later.

The Brave Blossoms, who also lost to Samoa but beat Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup, also face Argentina and Samoa in their pool in France.

Japan will play a final warm-up match against Italy in Treviso on August 26th before heading to their World Cup team base in Toulouse.

Squad:

Forwards - Keita Inagaki, Craig Millar, Sione Halasili, Koo Ji-won, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Asaeli Ai Valu, Shota Horie, Atsushi Sakate, Kosuke Horikoshi, James Moore, Jack Cornelsen, Shota Fukui, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Ben Gunter

Backs - Naoto Saito, Yutaka Nagare, Kenta Fukuda, Lee Seung-sin, Rikiya Matsuda, Jumpei Ogura, Ryoto Nakamura, Tomoki Osada, Shogo Nakano, Dylan Riley, Siosaia Fifita, Semisi Masirewa, Jone Naikabula, Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupJapanHorie ShotaLeitch Michael
Related Articles
Japan flanker Labuschagne suspended for Rugby World Cup opener
Japan captain Michael Leitch gets three-match ban but clear for World Cup
Despondent Eddie Jones likens Wallabies to old banger
Show more
Rugby Union
Captain Kolisi back from injury for Springboks in massive World Cup boost
France assess fly-half options in the absence of injured star Romain Ntamack
Wales backline pair return from injury but captain Dewi Lake a concern
South Africa won't hold back in Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales
Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad
France's key playmaker Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup due to injury
Romain Ntamack to have scan on knee after sustaining injury against Scotland
Scotland believe fitness could be massive factor ahead of World Cup despite France loss
Owen Farrell ban could give England clarity ahead of World Cup campaign
Most Read
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Arsenal announce Raya
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |