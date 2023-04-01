Wales edge to victory in thrilling encounter with Fiji

Wales put aside a disappointing year of results to hang on and edge Fiji 32-26 in a thriller on Sunday to give themselves every chance of advancing to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup.

It might have been their opening game in Pool C but the contest against the Fijians was seen as key to Wales’ hopes in the tournament in France offering them redemption after losing six of eight internationals in 2023, and breathing life into a beleaguered squad.

Victory was almost stolen at the end by the Pacific islanders who were seeking to fight back from an 18-point deficit and could have completed an unlikely comeback but they knocked on with the tryline at their mercy.

Both teams scored four tries in a game full of line breaks, exciting running and bruising clashes that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, especially at the end as Fiji fought back from 32-14 down.

Josh Adams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee crossed over for Wales with Dan Biggar adding two penalties and three conversions while Waisea Nayacalevu, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge were Fiji’s try scorers.

This was always set to be a tense and emotional clash, pitting two teams against each other who have met five World Cups in a row, who both punch above their weight given their resources, and above all, who are desperate to progress from the group at the other's expense.

It was also a clash of styles. Wales attempted to create space for runners with drilled pattern play and long passes, while Fiji simply tried to line up isolated defenders all night before side-stepping or smashing them.

Fiji captain Nayacalevu on his way to scoring a try Reuters

Both sides' centre pairings were prominent as the Fijian duo of Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu punched holes, while Wales' Nick Tompkins and George North hit back with direct running lines as the two sides traded first-half tries.

But Wales pulled away in the second half through scores from Rees-Zammit and replacement hooker Dee and had appeared to wrest control of the clash, before a Fiji comeback sent the stadium into delirium.

With the score poised at 32-26 in favour of the Welsh and the clock in the red, neutral fan-favourites Fiji launched waves of rolling attacks as they sought victory.

But Radrada's spill out wide in the clammy late night heat signalled it was not to be for Fiji, who must once again rue missed opportunities for all their scintillating play.

Wales next play Portugal on September 16th in Nice, while Fiji play Australia the next day in Saint-Etienne.

