Wales lose Faletau in huge blow and sweat over Anscombe ahead of quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wales lose Faletau in huge blow and sweat over Anscombe ahead of quarter-finals
Wales lose Faletau in huge blow and sweat over Anscombe ahead of quarter-finals
Wales defeated Georgia but at. acost
Wales defeated Georgia but at. acost
Reuters
Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau (32) has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a broken arm sustained in the 43-19 Pool C victory over Georgia on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland waits anxiously for news on Gareth Anscombe (32).

Wales sealed top spot in their group and will likely meet either Argentina or Japan in the quarter-finals, but the victory came at some cost with the experienced Faletau a key member of the back row.

"Toby has broken his arm so he’ll be out," Gatland said.

"We’re going to assess Gareth over the next 72 hours. He’s pulled his groin very high but he’s still got power in his leg.

"We’ve got to look at a replacement for Faletau, whether that’s a loose forward or another position. It’s tough for him because he didn’t play in the warm-ups and we felt he was back to his best.

"It's a big loss for us. We'll make a decision on his replacement and the balance of the back-row next week."

Should Anscombe, who did not play in any of Wales’ warm-up matches due to injury, have a spell on the sidelines, it could leave Gatland short of options at fly-half after Dan Biggar picked up a knock against Australia.

Biggar was on the bench against Georgia following Anscombe’s injury but did not come on as Gatland opted to play Sam Costelow for the full match.

"We did talk about bringing Dan on but he was under a bit of an injury cloud as well so it was good for young Sam Costelow to play 80 minutes and get through that having been thrown in the deep end right at the start of the game," Gatland said.

"We won’t bring another 10 out unless Gareth is completely ruled out. Then it’s about finding the best possible fit for players carrying knocks."

Full-back Liam Williams also appeared to pick up a knee injury during the game.

Wales will always have had a knockout place in mind despite poor form coming into the tournament, but four wins from four and a likely quarter-final against Argentina or Japan is, injuries aside, as good as it gets for Gatland.

"We probably struggled a bit today, Georgia aren't a bad side," he said.

"They put us under pressure but we got the job done and we can now focus on next week."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAnscombe GarethFaletau TaulupeWales
Related Articles
Anscombe and Faletau get Wales World Cup nod as winger Cuthbert misses out
Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia
Wales march into quarter-finals after battering Wallabies towards World Cup exit
Show more
Rugby Union
Penaud will beat my record - hopefully in the final, says France great Blanco
Intensive Care spares England blushes against Samoa in final pool-stage match
Updated
Wales see off fierce Georgia to seal top spot in Rugby World Cup's Pool C
Updated
Antoine Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says
France too powerful as Crowley's last game with Italy ends in heavy defeat
France braced for second 'World Cup final' in five weeks after trium against Italy
Jalibert's magic helps sweep France past Italy into World Cup quarter-finals
Updated
Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change
Updated
Wallabies coach Jones blames himself for injuries to key forwards Skelton and Tupou
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Juventus claim Turin derby
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings