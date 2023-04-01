Wallabies appoint Jason Ryles to replace Brad Davis as attack coach

Ryles is a highly-rated coach
Ryles is a highly-rated coach
Reuters
Jason Ryles has been appointed to take over as Australia's attack coach for the Rugby World Cup following Brad Davis' resignation on the eve of the Wallabies' departure for Europe.

Davis quit on Thursday due to family reasons and is replaced by the former Australia rugby league international, who previously worked with Wallabies coach Eddie Jones during his time with England.

"I would like to thank Brad for his efforts this year, and we wish him all the best for his future," Jones said in a statement.

"Jason is the most sought-after coach in the NRL. He will add immensely to our coaching staff and help prepare the players to win the Rugby World Cup.

"We are thrilled to have him join the team."

The announcement was made as Australia were in transit to the World Cup from Sydney airport, where Jones launched a tirade at reporters as he lost patience with questions over his squad selections.

Jones has been criticised for omitting long-time captain Michael Hooper and experienced fly-half Quade Cooper from his 33-man squad for the tournament, which begins on September 8th.

Australia kick off their group stage commitments against Georgia on September 9th.

The Wallabies, who have lost all four of their games since Jones replaced Dave Rennie as coach in January, have also been drawn to face Wales, Fiji and Portugal.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustralia
