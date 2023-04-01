Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case resumes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Figure skating
  3. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case resumes
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case resumes
Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021
Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021
Reuters
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is due to resume hearing the doping case of figure skater Kamila Valieva (17) on Thursday, a saga that rattled last year's Beijing Olympics and cast a shadow over Russia's already troubled anti-doping system.

The Lausanne-based court began hearing her case in September but adjourned the proceedings after a panel of arbitrators asked for further documentation. The hearing, which is closed to the public and will conclude on Friday, will feature the remainder of the evidence as well as the parties' closing submissions.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, designed to prevent angina, at the Russian national championships in December 2021 when she was 15. Her team has said the positive test could have been due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

The result of the test, however, was only made known a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) authorised Valieva to take part in the women's single event despite her positive test but said medals for the team event would not be allocated until her case was settled.

The delay in the medal allocation has angered competitors, with Vincent Zhou, one of the skaters on the silver medal-winning U.S. team, saying that the global anti-doping system was "failing athletes".

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) disciplinary commission found that Valieva had committed a violation for which she bore "no fault or negligence". She was not sanctioned but her results from the national championships on the day she tested positive were voided.

RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) are all challenging this decision at sport's highest court.

RUSADA has said it was seeking "the appropriate consequences" for the offence, while ISU is seeking a suspension.

WADA is seeking a four-year ban that would include voiding Valieva's results from the Beijing Games, effectively denying ROC their team event gold medal.

Mentions
Figure skatingValieva Kamilaanti-dopingOlympic Games
Related Articles
Russian doping in focus as Kamila Valieva case heads to court
US ice dancers frustrated by delay in Russia's Valieva doping case
IOC's ban on Russia cannot be compared with Israel situation
Show more
Figure skating
Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
CAS to hear Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case in September
Hungary pulls out of hosting 2024 Euro Championships
Ukraine's first Olympic champion says Russians should be barred from Games
Japan's Uno delights home crowd to retain world title
Japan's Sakamoto dazzles in free skate to defend world title
Japan's Uno dazzles at figure skating worlds, Miura and Kihara win gold
Most Read
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings