  Israel dominate Olympic windsurfing as Italy's Maggetti wins women's gold

Updated
Marta Maggetti of Italy celebrates after winning gold
Marta Maggetti of Italy celebrates after winning goldReuters
Israel's Tom Reuveny (24) claimed Olympic gold in the men's windsurfing on Saturday, with the country's Sharon Kantor (21) snatching silver in the women's event behind Marta Maggetti (28) after the Italian pulled off a strategic masterstroke.

The gold and silver represent the best-ever result in Olympic sailing for Israel, who have a history of medals in windsurfing at previous Games.

Reuveny, who performed an acrobatic leap on his iQFOiL after crossing the line, before crashing backwards into the water, said it was amazing to have won both medals.

"She (Kantor) managed to keep with the pressure and deliver a silver medal, which was amazing and now with my gold I think it couldn't be better for our country," Reuveny told Reuters, adding that he was "super proud" of his teammate.

The men had been recalled after a false start to the race, having to regroup for a restart amid white-crested waves and a bigger breeze than there had been for the rest of the event.

"I thought I was over and I was starting to panic but then I realised that everyone was over," Reuveny said, adding that he had learned from it and attacked the second start harder.

Australia's Grae Morris took the men's silver and Luuc van Opzeeland of the Netherlands won bronze.

Morris told Reuters it had been the toughest race of his life.

"You can't compare it to anything, it's awesome. I'm just super happy that I get to share this moment with my family and everyone who helped me," he said.

Men's windsurfing medalists
Men's windsurfing medalistsFlashscore

Earlier, Maggetti pumped her fist as she crossed the line and then leapt into the Mediterranean.

The Italian's breakaway in the third leg proved decisive, giving her the lead from Britain's Emma Wilson, who had dominated the early stages of the race, during which their foiling boards flew over the sea at more than 20 knots.

Maggetti swam over to her rivals to hug them in the water as the result began to register. She was greeted back on the beach with an Italian flag and ran over to embrace friends and family.

For Wilson, who had dominated the fleet during the qualifying stages but crossed the line some way behind her rivals to land bronze, there were tears. The Briton also finished third in Tokyo.

Her tears were interspersed with occasional smiles, as she was hugged by family and friends back on the Marseille beach.

