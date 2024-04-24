Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Olympics award

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Winter sports
  3. Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Olympics award
Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Olympics award
Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002
Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002Profimedia
Salt Lake City is all but guaranteed to be awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics later this year and officials said its robust infrastructure and enthusiastic public support have paved the way.

Utah's capital city hosted the Games back in 2002 and International Olympic Committee representatives recently toured the city and heard plans for its "no-build" Games.

No other cities are in the running for the 2034 Games. Salt Lake City 2034 and France 2030 were picked as preferred hosts for the Winter Olympics in November.

"They got the opportunity to see our venues and how they are still thriving," Catherine Raney-Norman, chair of the Salt Lake City - Utah Committee for the Games, told Reuters in an interview.

"They left excited with what they had seen. It was extremely positive."

While other cities have soured on the idea of hosting an Olympics for fears of cost overruns that is not the case in Salt Lake City, where the legacy of the 2002 Games endures.

"Our polling has shown that we have over 80% public support," said Raney-Norman, a four-time Olympic speed skater.

"That's amazing. And we've had that consistently for the past 20 years."

Ensuring the public remains on board is one of the challenges that comes with having a 10-year leadup to the opening ceremony.

"Our challenge is making sure we maintain that enthusiasm and also making sure we have intentional impact on our community," she said.

"We don't have to build buildings so our headline in 2034 is going to be based on our impact in the community more so than standing up a new building."

The Winter Olympics have grown by about 40% since Salt Lake City hosted them last as more sports and disciplines have been added but the city can handle the additional action, Raney-Norman said.

"We know that within our venues and within our technical side that we can execute on those events," she said.

"We're embracing it, we're excited about it."

New events like big air could be held at a temporary downtown venue while the University of Utah will serve as the athlete village, she said.

Salt Lake City initially wanted to bid for the 2030 Games but dropped plans due to it being too close to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The IOC is expected to formally name the city as host on July 24th.

Hosting an Olympics within 10 years of LA28 is a "generational opportunity" for the United States and Raney-Norman said dialogue is already happening between the organising committees.

"As we look to a future award and Salt Lake hopefully officially being named the host for 2034, we see opportunities and synergies as we continue to collaborate," she said.

"This is an opportunity to elevate the Olympic and Paralympic movement in the United States and that requires collaboration between the two groups."

Mentions
Winter sportsWinter Games
Related Articles
Overall champion Gut-Behrami adds super-G globe to her season haul
Mikaela Shiffrin ready for return to competition after knee injury
Winter sports
IOC confirms Milano-Cortina 2026 sliding venue to be named this month
France's Alexis Pinturault airlifted to hospital after super-G crash
France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 are preferred Winter Games bids says IOC
Sliding events at 2026 Winter Olympics to be held outside Italy
USOPC endorses Utah's Winter Olympics bid with eye toward 2034
Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
Sweden to move ahead with 2030 Winter Games bid
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Chelsea clash has come at the perfect time for nervy Arsenal, or has it?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings