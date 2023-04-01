USOPC endorses Utah's Winter Olympics bid with eye toward 2034

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Winter sports
  3. USOPC endorses Utah's Winter Olympics bid with eye toward 2034
USOPC endorses Utah's Winter Olympics bid with eye toward 2034
Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics back in 2002
Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics back in 2002
Reuters
Leadership of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has endorsed Salt Lake City's bid to host another Winter Olympics, with a preference for 2034, officials said on Thursday.

USOPC said 2034 is a more desirable date than 2030 due to the 2028 Summer Olympics being held in Los Angeles. Utah's scenic capital city previously hosted the Winter Games in 2002.

"There are not likely to be bids that look more attractive than the Salt Lake City, Utah bid for 2030 or 2034, but 2034 is the optimal time for the US to host a Winter Games," USOPC Chair Gene Sykes told reporters on a call.

"So that's what we've suggested to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) is definitely our preference. We're in a position to work with them on 2030 if they need us but they are also working very hard to develop an alternative bid for 2030."

Sweden, Switzerland and France are among those vying to host in 2030.

"This is a significant milestone for us," Fraser Bullock, CEO of the Salt Lake City's bid committee, said on the call.

"We have a fantastic bid to offer the Olympic and Paralympic community. We have incredible venues in place, federal guarantees and strong community support including 82% of the public and 100% of our political leadership."

Bullock said he hoped the IOC would be prepared to discuss the offer when officials meets in Mumbai next month.

The IOC has said it might award the 2030 and 2034 host cities simultaneously to create stability in the Winter Games, and that hosting rights may rotate "between a certain pool of cities and regions," as it faces a shrinking pool of potential bidders.

Mentions
Winter sportsWinter GamesWinter SportsIOC
Related Articles
Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
Winter sports
Sweden to move ahead with 2030 Winter Games bid
Japan's Sakamoto dazzles in free skate to defend world title
Odermatt closes in on overall points record with super-G win
Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins fourth Super-G World Cup title with Andorra victory
Norwegian Olympic champion Eckhoff 'sad' after announcing retirement
Norway claim top spots in 50km cross country skiing mass start
Swiss star Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Shiffrin slaloms to all-time record 87th victory in Sweden
Most Read
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings