Scotland and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir to undergo surgery for torn ACL

Weir has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee
Reuters
Scotland's Caroline Weir (28) has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days, her club Real Madrid said on Thursday.

Weir was injured on international duty with Scotland during Tuesday's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Belgium, where she came off in the 20th minute.

The midfielder's injury is a huge blow to Real Madrid, who have just started their Liga F season, with Weir playing in their season-opening win over Valencia.

She joins Scotland teammate Emma Watson on the sidelines after the Manchester United midfielder also suffered a similar injury in training.

They join a long list of women's players who have suffered ACL injuries in recent months, the most notable being VfL Wolfsburg forward Rebecka Blomqvist.

The number of ACL injuries was a main storyline in the build-up to the Women's World Cup, with numerous high-profile players missing the global showpiece.

England duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, and Canada's Janine Beckie were among those absent from the World Cup due to ACL injuries.

