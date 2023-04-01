Defender Lucy Parker joins Lionesses squad for Nations League

Reuters
Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker (24) has joined the England squad for this month's Women's Nations League games replacing the injured Lotte Wubben-Moy (24), the Football Association announced on Monday.

Parker, who joined Aston Villa from West Ham in July, received her first senior international call-up in September 2022, but was forced to withdraw from the squad because of injury. She has yet to make her England debut.

Wubben-Moy will remain at Arsenal, while striker Alessia Russo will report to St. George's Park on Wednesday after a period of recuperation ahead of the international window. Keira Walsh and Beth England had both already been ruled out of the squad through injury.

England are in a group with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Scotland in League A with the winners of each group qualifying for the semi-finals in February.

England can qualify Team GB for their third Olympics via the Nations League, after featuring in the 2012 and 2020 Tokyo Games. The two Nations League finalists - plus Olympic hosts France - from the 16-nation tournament clinch berths in the Paris Games.

England take on Scotland on Friday before an away game with the Netherlands on September 26.

